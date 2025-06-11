Wi-Charge and NoviSign Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand the Reach of Wirelessly Powered Digital Signage

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wi-Charge, the global leader in long-range wireless power, today announced a partnership with NoviSign, an award-winning digital signage software pioneer. The collaboration combines Wi-Charge’s patented wireless power technology with NoviSign’s intuitive content management system (CMS), removing power as a barrier to digital signage and enabling elegant, flexible installation in a wide variety of settings. Wi-Charge’s AirCord™ infrared technology delivers more usable power at longer ranges than any other wireless solution, opening up new infrastructure possibilities across retail, office, banks, airports, healthcare and transportation environments.

Wi-Charge and NoviSign launch the first wirelessly powered shelf-edge display, enabling digital signage anywhere — no outlets, no batteries. Share

“This partnership represents a leap forward for digital signage infrastructure. Digital signage was created to deliver the right messaging in the right place at the right time. But until now, power constraints have limited where screens can go,” said Ori Mor, Co-founder and CBO of Wi-Charge. “By removing the power barrier, we’re unlocking new installation possibilities across offices, retail, healthcare, and more—allowing customers to optimize screen placement without worrying about cables or power access. As a partner, NoviSign brings a wealth of industry knowledge combined with a best-in-class intuitive CMS that ensures content remains dynamic and easy to manage.

The integration enables fully wireless digital signage, powered by Wi-Charge’s long-range infrared transmitters and managed through NoviSign’s robust CMS platform. At the center of this solution is the Wi-Spot™ 3, the world’s only over-the-air wirelessly powered digital LCD display designed for use in retail, offices, healthcare, and more. Common applications include shelf-edge promotions, point-of-sale messaging, meeting room scheduling, and free-standing on tables and furniture across public spaces. Once the transmitter is installed, Wi-Spot™ 3 displays can be mounted in under 60 seconds. It can be mounted on glass, metal, wood, tables, or standard walls—without outlets, wiring, or batteries to replace—unlocking digital signage in previously inaccessible locations.

“For years, the lack of accessible power has limited where and how digital signage can be used. Together, we’re helping our customers deploy signage faster and in more impactful ways than ever before,” said Gil Matzliah, CEO of NoviSign. “Businesses can now place digital signage exactly where it’s needed most—maximizing engagement and driving more conversions.”

NoviSign’s cloud-based CMS enables users to effortlessly create, schedule, and manage dynamic content across multiple screens from any location. Known for its intuitive interface and robust feature set, NoviSign supports real-time updates, custom layouts, and media-rich integrations—making it ideal for retail, corporate, healthcare, and public sector environments. With over 60,000 screens deployed worldwide, NoviSign empowers organizations to deliver impactful messaging quickly and flexibly.

The joint solution will be deployed in offices, banks, hospitals, retail environments, and airports, where mounting flexibility and minimal visual disruption are essential.

Wi-Charge will be demonstrating this technology at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando, FL, from June 11-13, at Booth #6980.

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is the leading company in long-range wireless power to consumer and commercial devices, designed to enable automatic charging of smart mobile devices, digital displays, and a wide range of other electronics. Our patented infrared wireless power technology safely and efficiently delivers several watts of power over room-sized distances, freeing end users from batteries and power cords. By providing product designers with scalable, efficient wireless power, Wi-Charge is shaping the future of smart devices, particularly retail and digital signage. For more information, visit www.wi-charge.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About NoviSign

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader in full-spectrum digital signage solutions. With over 60,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Known for its commitment to simplicity and reliability, NoviSign has helped clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.

With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, and Papa John's Pizza, along with a global network of reselling partners, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication. www.novisign.com