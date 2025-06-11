-

CrowdStrike Delivers Full Lifecycle Protection for LLMs to Enterprise AI Factories with NVIDIA

CrowdStrike expands protection for NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factories, integrates Falcon Cloud Security with NVIDIA universal LLM NIM microservices and NeMo Safety for secure cloud deployment

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the integration of Falcon® Cloud Security with NVIDIA universal LLM NIM microservices and NeMo Safety, delivering full lifecycle protection for AI and over 100,000 large language models (LLMs) in collaboration with NVIDIA.

Expanding CrowdStrike’s protection for Enterprise AI Factories with NVIDIA, this new integration enables customers to safely run and scale diverse LLM applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments from day one. From build, to runtime, to posture management, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform is securing every stage of AI innovation powered by NVIDIA.

“CrowdStrike pioneered AI-native cybersecurity, and we’re defining how AI is secured across the software development lifecycle,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “This latest collaboration with NVIDIA brings our leadership to the front lines of cloud-based AI – where LLMs are deployed, run, and scaled. Together, we’re giving organizations the confidence to innovate with AI, securely and at speed, from code to cloud.”

“As AI becomes fundamental to enterprises, security must evolve to match its scale and speed,” said Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise AI Software at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA and CrowdStrike are working together to help enterprises protect AI workloads across the entire lifecycle – from the intelligence forged in AI factories to deployment with NIM microservices.”

Enterprises can rely on NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory with CrowdStrike security for the hardware and software to build, deploy, and run AI applications and LLMs with speed and control. NVIDIA universal LLM NIM microservice container streamlines the move from development to production by packaging a broad range of open and specialized LLMs as microservices for fast, scalable deployment for high performance inference across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including those with AI sovereignty requirements.

As LLMs move into production, AI risk grows, exposing models to risks like data poisoning, tampering, and sensitive data leakage. The Falcon platform integrates with NVIDIA NIM to deliver end-to-end protection, monitoring runtime behavior and powering AI-driven detection and response trained on trillions of daily security events and frontline intelligence. With Falcon Cloud Security, organizations gain pre-deployment protection through capabilities like AI-SPM, AI Model Scanning, and Shadow AI detection, identifying and mitigating risks before models go live. These capabilities also deliver threat intelligence that integrates with NVIDIA’s NeMo Safety workflows, helping enterprises assess and strengthen the security of foundation models as they scale new AI applications. Combined with expert services like CrowdStrike AI Red Team and Falcon® Adversary OverWatch, the Falcon platform secures every stage of AI innovation – from code to cloud, across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

Industry:

CrowdStrike

NASDAQ:CRWD
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

More News From CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for User Authentication Report

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced its recognition as a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for User Authentication report. CrowdStrike has the most 5-star ratings of any vendor evaluated in the report and has a 97% Willingness to Recommend rating, based on 206 overall responses as of February 28, 2025. “Today’s adversaries aren’t breaking in – they’re logging in. Attackers use stolen credentials and social enginee...

CrowdStrike and GuidePoint Security Surpass $1 Billion in Sales, Fueled by Explosive Demand for Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it is the first cybersecurity independent software vendor (ISV) to surpass $1 billion in total sales through its partnership with GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk. As the speed and sophistication of attacks accelerate and the skills gap widens, organizations are turning to cutting-edge AI-native technology and cybersecurity expertise...

CrowdStrike and Microsoft Collaborate to Harmonize Cyber Threat Attribution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Microsoft today announced a collaboration to bring clarity and coordination to how cyber threat actors are identified and tracked across security vendors. By mapping threat actor aliases and aligning adversary attribution across platforms, the collaboration minimizes confusion caused by different naming systems and accelerates cyber defenders’ response against today’s and tomorrow’s most sophisticated adversaries. The cybersecurity...
Back to Newsroom