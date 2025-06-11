Innovid Extends Outcomes Suite to Measure Purchase Impact at Scale, Taps Affinity Solutions as Launch Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovid, the independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, today announced the launch of purchase attribution within the InnovidXP measurement platform. Marketers can now measure and optimize ad performance based on sales lift, ROAS, and incrementality – tied to billions of in-store and online purchase transactions – all without placing a single pixel. This update enables marketers to directly connect converged TV ad exposures across direct IO, programmatic, live sports buys, and more, wherever the outcome may occur.

Affinity Solutions, the leading consumer purchase insights company, is the first of several anticipated partners to support InnovidXP’s expansion into additional sales-based performance metrics.

This privacy-safe integration establishes InnovidXP as the go-to independent measurement platform, providing granular visibility across creatives, publishers, placements, DMAs, and more – empowering marketers to move beyond clicks and impressions to focus on what really matters: the purchase. By tracking every campaign touchpoint through conversion, InnovidXP moves past broad vanity metrics to transform real purchase behavior into actionable insights that drive smarter optimization and real-world performance.

“As advertisers push for greater accountability and optimization in their media investments, it’s no longer enough to measure what’s easy; they need to measure what matters,” said Christopher Murphy, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Innovid. “By integrating Affinity Solutions’ industry-leading dataset into InnovidXP, we’re giving marketers the ability to prove and improve the real-world business impact of every ad dollar spent.”

Powered by deterministic data from 18 billion annual online and in-store credit and debit card transactions from more than 95 million consumers, Affinity Solutions’ dataset gives Innovid the scale and precision needed to measure granular outcomes.

While any brand vertical can now immediately benefit from turnkey outcomes attribution without needing to wait for site or app pixel placement, Innovid’s new offering is especially valuable for categories where offline and in-store conversion remains essential, including quick-service restaurants (QSRs), retail, automotive, grocery, and hospitality. Advertising agency PMG has already leveraged InnovidXP’s new pixel-less purchase outcomes offering, powered by Affinity Solutions, to measure the impact of a QSR campaign. The results included 25x more attributed revenue, 55x more attributed transactions, and a 4.3% incremental sales lift.

“With this expanded view, we were able to pinpoint exactly what was working and adjust strategy mid-flight to maximize business impact,” said Mike Treon, Head of CTV & Strategy, PMG.

The addition of offline outcomes further strengthens InnovidXP’s already robust data ecosystem, which includes source-direct, MRC-accredited digital impression data from the Innovid ad server, integrations with leading app platforms, demographic data providers, and more.

“Marketers are under increasing pressure to connect media exposure to real business outcomes,” said Ken Barbieri, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Affinity Solutions. “Through our partnership with Innovid, marketers can now link TV campaigns to actual consumer purchases – online and in-store – with a level of precision and speed that empowers smarter decisions and stronger results. We are proud to bring our dataset to InnovidXP to help brands and agencies close the loop on measurement and optimization.”

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading independent ad tech platform, empowering marketers to create, deliver, measure, and optimize ad-supported experiences that people love. In 2025, Innovid and Flashtalking merged to create a transparent, scalable alternative to big-tech, walled-garden, and point solutions across CTV, digital, linear, and social channels. As part of Mediaocean, Innovid is tied into the industry’s core ad infrastructure for omnichannel planning, buying, and billing. Visit www.innovid.com to learn more.

About Affinity Solutions

Affinity Solutions is the leading consumer purchase insights company. We provide a complete view of U.S. and U.K. consumer spending, across and between brands, via exclusive access to fully permissioned data from over 150 million debit and credit cards. Our proprietary AI technology, Comet™, transforms these purchase signals into actionable insights for business and marketing leaders to drive optimal outcomes and lasting customer relationships. Visit us at www.affinitysolutions.com to discover how we’re shaping the future of consumer purchase insights.