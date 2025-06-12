Patron Capital secures major investment from Mitsubishi Estate to accelerate European growth and expand into new subsectors

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patron Capital (“Patron”), the pan-European institutional investor focused on property-backed investments, has secured a major investment from Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (“MEC”), through its Mitsubishi Estate Global Partners (“MEGP”) investment management business. MEGP is purchasing a majority stake in Patron, as well as providing €600 million in the form of equity commitments to Patron’s funds and financing for new subsector strategies including real estate credit.

Approximately 57% of Patron’s capital over the past 25 years and 63% of capital raised for its most recent €964 million fund launched in 2024 has come from US investors, including pension funds, endowments, foundations and family offices.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory consents, is part of a long-term strategic growth plan for Patron, providing new institutional backing and positioning the business positively for sustainable growth well into the future. Keith Breslauer, Patron’s founder and managing director, and the team of senior partners will continue to manage Patron’s operations and lead the business for the long term, retaining a significant minority equity stake.

As well as new capital for growth, MEC’s investment will provide Patron with access to a broader pool of investors through MEGP and support the expansion of Patron’s fund and product offerings while continuing to nurture its entrepreneurial culture. Patron is targeting strategic growth areas across private European real estate markets, including in the opportunistic investing space, where it has a 26-year track record, as well as across multiple new subsectors and asset classes where recent market adjustments and structural macroeconomic trends are presenting compelling new long-term risk-adjusted opportunities. Patron’s experienced senior management team and operational expertise, combined with MEC’s support, enable Patron to identify and deliver on these opportunities.

For example, Patron recently announced the launch of its real estate credit business, as elevated interest rates and constrained traditional lenders have created a need for private lenders with real estate expertise to fill funding gaps facing borrowers.

MEGP also sees attractive long-term investment opportunities across Europe’s private real estate markets and has identified Patron as an ideal partner to offer investors access to these, recognising the longevity of Patron’s senior team and its exceptional track record of consistently delivering top-quartile double-digit returns across its flagship Western European opportunistic strategy.

Patron works with many of the world’s leading pension funds, endowments, foundations and family offices. MEC is one of Japan’s largest, listed real estate developers with a market capitalisation of $23.06 billion USD (€20.22 billion EUR) as of 06 June 2025. MEC is strategically growing its MEGP real estate investment management business globally, including through its subsidiary platforms in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia-Pacific. Both firms have an agile, entrepreneurial approach and aim to deliver social benefits alongside exceptional returns.

Keith Breslauer, Managing Partner and Founder of Patron Capital, said: “In the 25 years since Patron was founded, we have worked successfully through many cycles, building a high-calibre team across Europe and using our deep relationships and skillset to access opportunities and drive market-leading returns. This significant investment from MEC, particularly as a leading property investor and developer, is a strong endorsement of our success and is the next step in our predefined growth plan to take the business to the next level and position it for sustainable, long-term growth.

“MEC has an exceptional history spanning over 130 years as a real estate developer and investor with a long-term strategic vision, goals and objectives that are aligned with ours in every way. From a focus on social impact and serving communities, to supporting people to create an entrepreneurial culture, and responding quickly to changing investment contexts, these are two organisations with shared values and proven longevity that have been built on the same approach. We are excited to work with MEC following this investment that will accelerate our growth and deliver significant benefits to our staff and investors.”

Patron’s current and previous funds opportunistically target distressed and undervalued investments, directly or indirectly related to property, across Western Europe.

In 2024, it closed its seventh flagship fund, Patron Capital, L.P. VII (“Fund VII”), raising in excess of €970 million during a period of declining real estate private equity fundraising, with a high proportion of capital coming in the form of re-ups from Patron’s longstanding investors.

Notes to Editors

About Patron Capital Partners

Patron represents approximately €5.3 billion of capital raised across several funds and related co-investments, investing in property, corporate operating entities whose value is primarily supported by property assets and distressed debt and credit related businesses.

Since it was established in 1999, Patron has undertaken more than 200 transactions across 114 investments and programs involving over 9 million square metres in 17 countries, with many of these investments realised.

Investors represent a variety of sovereign wealth funds, prominent universities, major institutions and private foundations located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The main investment adviser to the funds is Patron Capital Advisers LLP, which is based in London, and Patron has other offices across Europe including Barcelona and Luxembourg; the group is comprised of 63 people, including a 40-person investment team.

Further information about Patron Capital is available at www.patroncapital.com.