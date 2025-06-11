Virta Health Survey Reveals Secret to Lasting Weight Loss After GLP-1s: Users Who Follow a Guided Off-ramp are 8x More Likely to Continue Losing Weight

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virta Health, a leader in diabetes reversal and sustainable weight loss with a nutrition-first approach, today released a report showing that people can maintain weight loss after stopping GLP-1 medication with the right guidance and lifestyle support—challenging the belief that weight regain is inevitable. Critically, the survey found those who tapered off GLP-1s under medical guidance were eight times more likely to continue losing weight after stopping (56%), compared to the 7% who quit abruptly.

In partnership with Wakefield Research, Virta surveyed 500 U.S. adults who previously used GLP-1s for weight loss and stopped taking them at least six months ago. While more than one in three (36%) experienced weight regain after GLP-1s, the data underscores that a structured and supported off-ramp makes the difference for sustaining long-term weight loss.

Key findings are below and detailed in the "Virta Vitals: Life After GLP-1s" corresponding report:

Guided Transitions Improve Outcomes

The survey highlights a stark difference in outcomes for people transitioning off GLP-1s with professional support compared to those who do so independently, with guidance significantly improving post-GLP-1 outcomes.

Encouragingly, nearly half (45%) of U.S. adults who stopped taking GLP-1s did so by gradually decreasing their dosage with guidance from a medical professional, while over one-third (36%) tapered off in combination with a specific lifestyle change or diet plan.

People who tapered off under medical guidance are eight times more likely to lose even more weight after stopping (56%), compared to those who quit abruptly (7%).

Even more telling: 12% of users stopped cold turkey, but among those who failed to meet their weight loss goals, that number shot up to 25%. Going it alone isn’t just hard—it’s risky.

Lifestyle Habits Drive Lasting Results

Among the users who stuck with their healthy diet changes after stopping GLP-1s, over half (51%) maintained their weight, and a remarkable 43% continued to lose even more weight, painting a positive picture for life post-GLP-1s.

However, a challenge remains: only 36% of users off GLP-1s for 9 to 12 months maintained their new dietary patterns. While GLP-1s can effectively jumpstart weight loss, true, sustained success hinges on integrating and maintaining these fundamental lifestyle habits.

Consumers Seek an Exit Strategy

Despite pharmaceutical companies often stating these medications constitute a lifelong commitment, user behavior suggests otherwise.

The survey revealed that only 26% of respondents used GLP-1s for 12 months or more.

This clear preference for an off-ramp underscores the need for effective strategies to help users achieve sustainable, medication-free health.

“The doomed picture of life post-GLP-1s is a myth we're actively debunking,” said Catherine Metzgar, PhD, RD, and health coach at Virta. “Our findings show that a personalized, nutrition-first approach, coupled with a professionally guided transition plan, can set people up to not only maintain their weight loss after GLP-1 use, but actually continue their journey. Ultimately, GLP-1s can ignite a path to durable health that lasts far beyond any prescription.”

Methodology

This survey was conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of Virta Health. Virta commissioned this research to capture the perspective of 500 nationally representative U.S. adults on their experiences with GLP-1s for weight loss. The survey was fielded between March 21 and April 1, 2025, using an email invitation and online questionnaire, with adults ages 18 and older who stopped taking GLP-1 medications a minimum of six months ago. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 4.4 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

About Virta Health

Virta Health is a leader in diabetes reversal and sustainable weight loss. Through a combination of personalized nutrition, technology, and expert support, Virta empowers members to build longer, healthier lives—while reducing or eliminating the need for medications. Virta partners with the nation’s largest employers, payers, and pharmacy benefit managers to improve the health of their members while reducing costs. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Virta’s mission is to reverse diabetes and obesity in one billion people. For more information, visit www.virtahealth.com.