Xsolla and Second Dinner Launch New MARVEL SNAP Web Shop to Enhance Player Experience and Rewards

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces the launch of the rebuilt and officially branded Web Shop for MARVEL SNAP, developed by Second Dinner. Powered by Xsolla’s Web Shop for Mobile Games, this next-generation direct-to-player platform delivers a streamlined, rewards-rich experience designed to engage players more deeply while supporting the studio’s long-term LiveOps strategy.

To celebrate the launch, players worldwide can use the global promo code WEBLAUNCH, now live and fully functional, to unlock special offers and exclusive rewards in the new Web Shop. A secure workaround has been successfully implemented to ensure seamless activation and redemption.

The redesigned Web Shop represents an important next chapter for MARVEL SNAP as the studio moves into self-publishing and creates deeper, more direct relationships with its global player base. Built in close collaboration with Xsolla’s Expert Team, the shop focuses on player choice, convenience, and exclusive rewards, all aligned with the visual identity and gameplay cadence fans expect from MARVEL SNAP.

This upgraded experience introduces several new features and launch-specific offerings:

Fully branded UI consistent with MARVEL SNAP’s in-game look and feel

Personalized promo code redemption, welcome bundles, and web-exclusive offers

Integrated LiveOps tools for segmented targeting, timed rewards, and event synchronization

Reward systems and seasonal pass alignment to drive engagement

Enhanced analytics and A/B testing for real-time performance optimization

At launch, players can access a set of limited-time offers, including:

A seasonal Web Shop Milestone Track, where players can earn Web Points with every purchase to unlock bonus rewards, such as exclusive variants

Boosted Daily Free Claim, granting 200 Credits per day throughout the launch month

More web-exclusive promotions are coming soon, designed to deliver recurring offers and unique bundles to reward loyal players

“As we took publishing in-house, one of our top priorities was creating more direct ways to connect with our players and deliver value outside the app stores,” said Matt Wyble, Chief Operating Officer at Second Dinner. “Xsolla helped us build a Web Shop that feels native to the SNAP experience while giving us the tools to offer better rewards, smarter promotions, and more meaningful engagement.”

“Second Dinner’s decision to build a branded, global Web Shop reflects what more developers are discovering: direct-to-player commerce isn’t just viable, it’s valuable,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. “From seamless payments to real-time optimization tools, this collaboration showcases what happens when powerful technology meets passionate game makers.”

Key benefits at launch include support for over 1,000 localized payment methods through Xsolla Pay Station, LiveOps tools, continuous content updates synchronized with in-game events, and a dedicated optimization team to ensure long-term performance.

To explore the MARVEL SNAP Web Shop and redeem your WEBLAUNCH code starting June 11, visit: marvelsnap.com

To learn more about building a branded Web Shop, visit: xsolla.pro/marvel-snap-ws

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Second Dinner

Second Dinner is an award-winning independent game development studio founded in 2018 by veteran game developers and pioneers in the collectible card game genre. Its debut title, MARVEL SNAP, has earned 18 major awards, including Mobile Game of the Year from both The Game Awards and DICE, Best Strategy Game from IGN, and the prestigious Apple Design Award for Innovation. www.seconddinner.com

About Marvel

MARVEL is one of the world’s most prominent entertainment brands, built on an unparalleled library of iconic characters and stories that have shaped pop culture for 85 years. The MARVEL brand spans entertainment, including film, television, publishing, licensing, games, live events, digital media, and more.

For more information, visit http://marvel.com/. © 2025 MARVEL