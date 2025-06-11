BoxMica Becomes Capella Space Certified Analytics Partner to Enhance SAR-derived Information Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capella Space Corp., a leading provider of high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery, today announced that BoxMica, a defense technology startup specializing in rapid intelligence operations, has become the latest Capella Space (Capella) Certified Analytics Partner. BoxMica is leveraging Capella’s extensive, high-quality imagery archive and on-demand tasking to offer advanced motion detection, site monitoring, and aircraft & vessel classification solutions for defense customers.

“We’re proud to welcome BoxMica into Capella’s Certified Analytics Partner network to support the development of advanced information solutions,” said Frank Backes, CEO of Capella Space. “Capella’s Analytics Partner Program is designed to accelerate the development of cutting-edge AI and machine learning models to broaden access to the novel capabilities of SAR. We find that BoxMica’s subject matter expertise is serving a critical need for truly persistent monitoring across diverse defense applications.”

BoxMica operates in the U.S. Space Force Global Data Marketplace, supporting the U.S. Space Force Tactical Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Tracking (TacSRT) program. BoxMica is actively tasking Capella’s SAR satellites to provide rapid SAR-derived insights to various defense end users and mission partners. Today, BoxMica is using Capella’s SAR data to detect and classify aircraft, vehicles, and vessels at strategic sites around the world. The company is also actively incorporating Capella’s data to enhance their motion monitoring tools and amplitude change detection offerings.

“At BoxMica, we rely on the highest-quality SAR data and tasking to support defense operations, and Capella Space has been a trusted partner in delivering to us exceptional satellite imagery so that we can provide information and analytics in the tightest of time constraints,” said Derek Tishler, Founder and CEO of BoxMica. “Their Certified Analytics Partner program, advanced tasking capabilities and dedicated team enable us to extract critical insights with precision, enhancing mission effectiveness in contested environments. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and pushing the boundaries of providing space-based insights together.”

Capella’s Analytics Partner Program opens access to high-quality, high-resolution SAR data to empower expert SAR analysts to quickly identify state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology that can be efficiently deployed across a variety of defense and commercial use cases. As a Certified Analytics Partner, BoxMica has long-term access to Capella’s global image archive and rapid tasking capabilities to refine its information-gathering solutions.

About BoxMica:

BoxMica is an American defense technology company specializing in advanced analytical imagery and RF sensing solutions for government and commercial applications. As an experienced vendor in near-real time intelligence operations, BoxMica delivers precision-driven insights by fusing Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), RF, electro-optical (EO), and other top commercial space data. BoxMica’s deep expertise in SAR processing has evolved into RF exploitation, driven by real-world demand for enhanced electronic sensing and warfare capabilities. BoxMica’s proprietary technology transforms raw data into visually compelling, mission-ready reports, enabling rapid decision-making across multiple domains. Headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast in Melbourne, BoxMica is at the forefront of innovation in space-based information and advanced RF operations.

About Capella Space:

Capella Space is an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial use. A leader in the Earth observation industry, Capella is the first U.S. company to design, build and operate a global constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, delivering high quality, high resolution SAR imagery. Its market-leading SAR satellites are matched with a fully automated Tasking system and adaptable sensor technologies to quickly deliver reliable global insights that provide global transparency for our evolving planet. Capella is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional locations in Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C.