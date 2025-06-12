Alloy Roofing Partners with Langley Roofing in Chattanooga, TN

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Roofing, a growing platform for best-in-class roofing services companies with the Branch Support Center located in Atlanta, Georgia, announced today the successful partnership with Langley Roofing ("Langley"), a leading roofing and exteriors services company in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Founded in 1965, Langley has built a stellar reputation on quality craftsmanship and superior customer service, providing essential support to customers in southeast Tennessee and surrounding areas.

"We are very excited to welcome the Langley team to the Alloy family," said Greg Weller, Chief Executive Officer of Alloy. "The team brings invaluable expertise and experience that will strengthen our capabilities as a whole. With a long-standing presence and emphasis on delivering for their customers, we proud to partner with Langley and look forward to working with the team to continue to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers and the Langley team.”

"Partnering with Alloy marks an exciting step forward for our business and customers as we look to take the next step in the story of Langley Roofing," said Jeremy Langley, owner of Langley. "Our team is eager to embrace the growth opportunities this collaboration offers, and we are excited about our future together."

