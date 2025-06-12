Klarna Partners with Nift to Enhance the Customer Experience and Drive Revenue Growth

BOSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nift, the gift platform, today announced that it has partnered with Klarna, the AI-powered payments and commerce network, to further enhance and personalize the Klarna customer experience through gift offers. Under the partnership, Klarna is increasing brand sentiment and customer loyalty with personally tailored gifts that customers can use toward fashion, jewelry, restaurants, music, home goods and more—and unlocking new, recurring revenue through its commerce media network in the process.

“We constantly look for innovative ways to elevate our customer experience by making shopping with Klarna more personal, pleasant and rewarding,” said David Sandstrom, CMO of Klarna. “By partnering with Nift, we’re able to thank our customers for making a purchase with surprise, high-value gifts that introduce them to new brands, products and services that are curated specially for them.”

When Klarna thanks its customers with an exclusive gift, Nift’s AI-powered platform matches each recipient with options based on their unique preferences and interests. The gifts enable customers to discover and try new products and services from thousands of leading brands in Nift’s merchant network, including Chewy, Fabletics, HelloFresh, Laura Geller, NatureMade, Quince and SiriusXM. These and other brands in Nift’s closed ecosystem are able to acquire customers through a cost-effective model that drives new demand for their products and services, as well as repeat purchases.

The partnership addresses a growing need among retail, payments, streaming and fitness platforms for more meaningful, nonintrusive ways to engage customers. As the ROI on traditional advertising declines and consumers become conditioned to ignore irrelevant ads that interrupt their user experience, consumer-facing platforms are looking to create more positive customer experiences, which ultimately support increased revenue.

“Klarna is a globally renowned brand with a powerful commerce network and this partnership enables the company to surprise and delight its customers in a unique way that leads to positive brand sentiment and long-term loyalty,” said Elery Pfeffer, founder and CEO of Nift. “We’re extremely proud to partner with Klarna as it strengthens its customer connections while unlocking a new, recurring revenue stream.”

Since partnering with Nift, Klarna has reported strong early results surpassing benchmarks, including a 30% click-through rate and a 40% gift activation rate in the US. These gift offers are now available to Klarna shoppers in both the US and the UK, following a recent expansion.

By offering personalized gifts at key moments in the customer journey, Klarna is creating a more rewarding and authentic experience designed to make customers feel valued. Nift’s proprietary data show that 88% of gift recipients rate their gift positively, that 72% like the company that gave them a gift more after receiving one and that 70% of those who redeemed a Nift plan to use the brand again.

Nift gives consumer platforms the flexibility and control to present a gift at any point in the customer journey and as thanks for any customer action, such as leaving a review, making a payment, transferring points or downloading an app. Nift partners can give a Nift instantly at a particular moment the customer performs an action or deliver one via another channel, such as email or a push notification, later, at an optimal time.

About Klarna

Klarna is on a mission to be available everywhere for everything. With over 93 million global active Klarna users and 2.9 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter — online, in-store and through Apple Pay in the U.S., UK and Canada. More than 675,000 retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

About Nift

Nift enables consumer platforms to increase revenue, brand sentiment and loyalty by offering high-value thank-you gifts to their customers at any moment in their digital journey. Afterpay, iHeartRadio, Klarna, Ticketmaster and Tinder are among the hundreds of leading companies partnering with Nift to surprise and delight their customers with exclusive gifts that let them discover and try new products and services from more than 12,000 leading brands, retailers and subscription companies. Each month, Nift delivers more than 50 million thank-yous for its partners in the US, the UK and Canada. In 2024, Nift ranked 109 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America, based on its revenue growth of 1,111% over the previous three years. To learn more, visit Nift.com.