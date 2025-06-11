KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to AASET MT-1 Limited, Series 2025-2 Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to AASET MT-1 Limited and AASET MT-1 LLC (together, AASET MT-1 or the Issuer), Series 2025-2, an aviation ABS transaction. The issuance of the Series A-2 Notes and Series B-2 Notes (together, the Series 2025-2 Notes) represents the Issuer’s second issuance from AASET MT-1 following the issuance of the Series A-1 Notes and Series B-1 Notes (together, the Series 2025-1 Notes), which closed on February 7, 2025. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025-2 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the rating on the Issuer’s outstanding Series A-1 Notes.

Proceeds from the Series 2025-1 Notes facilitated the acquisition of 23 aircraft (the 2025-1 Aircraft) identified at the time of the closing of the Series 2025-1 Notes (see KBRA’s AASET MT-1, Series 2025-1 (f/k/a AASET 2025-1 Limited) New Issue Report for further information). The Series 2025-2 Notes will facilitate the acquisition of 23 additional aircraft (the 2025-2 Aircraft) to be acquired within 270 days following the closing date of the Series 2025-2 Notes. The cumulative acquisitions are hereafter referred to as the Portfolio and will include 46 assets; consisting of 43 narrowbody aircraft and three widebody aircraft on lease (or expected to be on lease to) to 26 lessees located in 18 jurisdictions. As of May 31, 2025 (the Cutoff Date), the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 8.8 years, and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 5.6 years. As of the Cutoff Date, the Portfolio has a value of approximately $1.3 billion.

