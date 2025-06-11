BetterNOI and Snappt Join Forces to Fight Fraud and Streamline Leasing

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterNOI, a leading technology provider for the multifamily industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Snappt, the leader in fraud detection for residential apartment property managers. The collaboration brings Snappt’s advanced fraud detection technology into BetterNOI’s Enhanced Verification process, streamlining applicant verification, reducing manual review, and easing the workload for busy leasing teams.

As part of this partnership, Snappt’s fraud detection is embedded directly into the BetterNOI application process. It scans uploaded documents and delivers results within minutes to minimize delays and reduce manual review.

“Our internal verification department works directly with applicants, walking them through the process of uploading documents, freeing property teams to focus on delivering a better leasing experience,” said Jessie Oliver, Vice President of Product and Experience at BetterNOI. “By integrating Snappt, we reduce even more of that burden. I know from experience how time-consuming it is to assess authenticity. With Snappt’s technology, we’re empowering teams to make confident decisions without the stress of manual review.”

This partnership also enables BetterNOI to use Snappt’s fraud detection in cases where applicants choose not to connect payroll or banking information, scenarios that would otherwise require manual document review. The result is a faster, more consistent process for applicants and property teams alike.

“We’re proud to partner with BetterNOI because we align closely with their values,” said Kyle Nelson, Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Snappt. “Both companies are committed to empowering property teams, reducing workload through smart technology, and delivering a better leasing experience. This partnership reflects a shared vision for how innovation should support people and operations in multifamily communities.”

This integration with Snappt reinforces the companies’ shared commitment to a streamlined applicant experience, reduced workload for property teams, and actionable data for operators, furthering BetterNOI’s mission: We make you better.

Stop by booth #1645 at Apartmentalize this week to learn how this partnership drives smarter, more efficient leasing decisions.

About BetterNOI

BetterNOI has spent over 25 years helping multifamily communities improve operations, reduce workload, and increase visibility. What began as a screening solution has grown into a full-service platform supporting the entire leasing journey, from attracting applicants to securing leases and managing resident life cycles. Today, BetterNOI offers everything from websites and online leasing to review management, screening, resident portals, and portfolio-level analytics. https://www.betternoi.com.

About Snappt

Snappt is the leading verification platform built for the multifamily housing industry. Snappt uncovers the truth behind every application—detecting fraud and verifying identity, income, and assets—so operators can confidently approve qualified residents and protect their communities. As the market leader for fraud detection, Snappt has analyzed over 13 million documents with an impressive accuracy rate of 99.8%. They are the only fraud detection company that conducts proactive fraud research, and they were recently ranked #1 in AI on the Inc. 5000 list. Visit www.snappt.com.