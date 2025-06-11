Arcis Golf Acquires Three Top-Tier Clubs in Atlanta, Georgia

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcis Golf, the second largest owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, has acquired three nationally-recognized clubs: The Country Club of the South (Johns Creek, Georgia), The Manor Golf & Country Club (Alpharetta, Georgia), and White Columns Country Club (Milton, Georgia). The transactions closed yesterday, and Arcis Golf assumes operations of all clubs today.

“The acquisition of three historic clubs – each distinguished by exceptional courses, facilities, and amenities – brings a fresh dimension to our diverse collection of private, daily-fee and resort properties, marks an exciting new chapter for Arcis Golf,” said Blake Walker, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arcis Golf. “The Country Club of the South, The Manor Golf & Country Club, and White Columns Country Club fit perfectly into our strategy of owning and operating premier properties in key expansion markets, underscoring our unwavering commitment to growing the game of golf and creating transformative lifestyle experiences. We look forward to investing in capital improvements and bringing our family-centric, lifestyle-driven model to these clubs as we continue to address the wide-ranging needs of our diverse consumer base and provide an open and inclusive experience.”

“It has been a true privilege to have been a steward of these outstanding clubs,” said David Pillsbury, CEO of Invited, the previous owner of the clubs. “We are confident that under Arcis Golf’s ownership, the clubs will maintain their renowned reputations and continue to deliver exceptional golf and lifestyle experiences to their members for years to come.”

Arcis Golf plans to invest significant capital in golf course enhancements and lifestyle amenities across the three clubs. This is Arcis Golf’s 18th club acquisition in the last three years, and with these acquisitions, the Company now owns 54 holes across three clubs in the Atlanta area. Arcis Golf’s national portfolio includes The Woodlands Country Club in Houston, Texas, Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Cowboys Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Seattle, Washington. Arcis Golf’s clubs have hosted competitions at the highest levels including PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and premier amateur events, such as the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and NCAA Division I Championships.

An industry leader in providing inventive programming and unrivaled lifestyle amenities that complement exceptional golf offerings, Arcis Golf has invested more than $150 million over the past four years on property upgrades, new amenities, personnel, training, and systems to create extraordinary experiences and forge emotional connections with members and guests. The Company has received numerous honors, including recognition on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com.

Each of the three signature properties has a distinctive identity and differentiated offerings.

The Country Club of the South (Johns Creek, Georgia)

The Country Club of the South, Atlanta’s premier destination for golf, offers an 18-hole signature golf course, which was designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus and revered as one of the most demanding courses in Atlanta. The club also features on-site restaurants, a tennis center with six clay and six hard courts, state-of-the-art facilities, group classes and personal training, and a private event venue.

The Manor Golf & Country Club (Alpharetta, Georgia)

The Manor Golf & Country Club is a Distinguished Club of America that offers an 18-hole golf course designed by the legendary Tom Watson and stands among only 16 courses in the world designed by Watson. In addition to its championship golf course, the club features robust junior golf and tennis programs, premier dining, world-class amenities, vibrant social events, and elegant private venues.

White Columns Country Club (Milton, Georgia)

White Columns Country Club offers an 18-hole championship golf course that was designed by Tom Fazio and has earned consistent recognition as one of Atlanta's premier golf courses. The club also offers world-class amenities, including swimming, tennis, pickleball and fitness facilities, lively social events, premier dining, and private event venues.

About Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf is a premier owner and operator of 70 private, resort, and daily fee clubs in the United States. Arcis Golf continues to transform its portfolio of clubs into inclusive, lifestyle hubs with dynamic programming and unrivaled amenities. Golf and country clubs are elevated to levels of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of families, friends, members, and guests of all ages. The Company is also known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is committed to enhancing service levels and reinventing the modern club experience. Headquarters: 8343 Douglas Avenue, Ste. 200, Dallas, TX 75225. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: arcisgolf.com.