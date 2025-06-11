LucyRx and Personify Health Join Forces to Tackle Rising Employer GLP-1 Costs with Proven, Member-Centered Solutions

BETHESDA, Md. & PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LucyRx, an independent, next-generation pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), and Personify Health®, the company making healthier easier, today announced a strategic partnership to offer employers a more personalized, clinically grounded approach to GLP-1 medication management and weight care.

Through the partnership, LucyRx and Personify Health will deliver an integrated solution that combines pharmacy benefit strategy with personalized support from GLP-1-trained coaches, individualized care plans for medication management, and education from Personify’s Transform Weight Management solution. This holistic program provides members with tailored, coach-led guidance, encouragement and resources to effectively manage their weight and medication.

Together, the two companies are helping employers navigate the rising demand and cost of GLP-1 medications with a model that prioritizes member success and long-term cost management for employers. The partnership is especially impactful for health systems and mission-driven employers, where clinical quality and financial accountability go hand in hand.

The new LucyRx/Personify Health joint effort builds on the success employers are already experiencing using LucyRx for GLP-1 management. For example, an 11,000 life employer group has recorded:

An average weight loss per member of 22 pounds in 12 weeks.

40% improvement in medication adherence.

$3.2 million in total health care savings.

90% member-reported satisfaction and improved well-being.

“Employers have an incredible opportunity to reduce long-term health care costs through successful weight management programs like ours,” said David Blair, CEO of LucyRx. “Partnering with Personify Health allows us to deliver precisely what employers and their members need to be successful and ultimately healthier, which is our primary goal. This collaboration reflects our belief that smarter pharmacy benefits should always prioritize the people we serve.”

Key elements of the joint GLP-1 strategy include:

Targeted prior authorization standards designed to ensure therapy reaches those who will benefit most.

Real-time clinical reviews and benefit optimization powered by LucyIQ™, LucyRx’s proprietary AI platform.

Personalized support from certified health coaches from Personify Health.

Menopause-specific care pathways and behavioral health support from LucyRx.

Structured step-down protocols to optimize long-term outcomes.

“Roughly 9% of the U.S. population is predicted to become GLP-1 users by 2030 – that’s 30 million people. The growing need for chronic condition support and increasing expectations for employer-sponsored GLP-1 benefits offerings have driven employers to rethink their approach,” said Jeffrey Jacques, MD, chief medical officer at Personify Health. “Together with LucyRx, we are providing members with meaningful wrap-around support that gives them the tools and education they need for long-lasting, healthy lifestyles – whether using a weight management medication or not.”

About LucyRx

LucyRx is an independent, next-generation pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) redefining prescription care. Fueled by innovation and decades of leadership experience, LucyRx delivers better outcomes through its integrated specialty network, formulary marketplace, and next-day home delivery solutions. Powered by its proprietary AI platform, LucyIQ™, the company provides real-time insights that support evidence-based clinical decisions, clear pricing, and exceptional service from U.S.-based pharmacy technicians. Partnering with more than 60,000 pharmacies, LucyRx serves over 1,200 clients nationwide.

This is prescription care, brilliantly reimagined.

Learn more at LucyRx.com.

About Personify Health

Personify Health empowers diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. By bringing modern third party administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry’s first and only personalized health platform. With global operations and decades of experience (formerly Virgin Pulse and HealthComp), the company engages and empowers people to live healthier lives. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people’s chronic care to everyday needs. With a personalized, engaging, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com.