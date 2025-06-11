Stanford Health Care and Kivo Health Collaborate to Advance Value Based Care for COPD through Virtual Pulmonary Rehabilitation

PALO ALTO, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stanford Health Care, one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, tapped Kivo Health as part of a collaboration to advance AI-powered virtual pulmonary rehabilitation and care for patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

As part of a broader initiative to deliver high-value care, Stanford Health Care is focused on delivering innovative care for common, costly, chronic conditions such as COPD. While pulmonary rehabilitation is the gold standard of care for COPD - resulting in 56% fewer hospitalizations and improved quality of life - fewer than 3% of those who could benefit, ever have access to this life altering intervention. By collaborating with Kivo Health, Stanford Health Care enables thousands of patients to complete pulmonary rehabilitation from the safety and comfort of their homes, improving outcomes for COPD patients, and keeping patients healthy and out of the hospital.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Kivo Health to bring virtual pulmonary rehabilitation to our COPD patients," said Leah Rosengaus, Senior Director of Digital Health at Stanford Health Care. "We are dedicated to enhancing access to care, and believe innovative solutions like virtual pulmonary rehabilitation provide patients with new channels to connect to services, and support healing in the comfort of home.”

“This collaboration reflects a bold commitment to evidence-based innovation, health equity, and value-based care,” said Victor Sadauskas, MD, CEO of Kivo Health. “Together, we are transforming how COPD is managed—expanding access, improving outcomes, and dramatically reducing avoidable hospitalizations for one of the most underserved, highest-cost chronic conditions in the U.S.”

For more information about Stanford Health Care and Kivo Health, visit www.stanfordhealthcare.org and kivohealth.com.

About Stanford Health Care

Stanford Health Care seeks to heal humanity through science and compassion, one patient at a time, through its commitment to care, educate and discover. Stanford Health Care delivers clinical innovation across its inpatient services, specialty health centers, physician offices, virtual care offerings and health plan programs.

Stanford Health Care is part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that includes the Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford Health Care, and Stanford Children’s Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. Stanford Medicine is renowned for breakthroughs in treating cancer, heart disease, brain disorders and surgical and medical conditions. For more information, visit: www.stanfordhealthcare.org.

About Kivo Health

Kivo Health provides AI-powered virtual rehab and care for people with COPD. Kivo’s Medicare-covered program improves patient symptoms while reducing costs of care by keeping patients healthy and at home.