Intellinetics Expands Payables Automation Solutions Practice with Leading Canadian Homebuilder

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, is pleased to announce that a leading Canadian-based homebuilder and land development company has signed a contract to implement its IntelliCloud™ Payables Automation System. The sale was driven by the new Automated Utility Invoice Coding module and represents $100K in Total Contract Value (TCV) with over $41K in annual SaaS revenue. The customer is scheduled to go live by July 31, 2025.

For homebuilders and other organizations that receive many utility invoices, general ledger coding and processing can be a major drain on time, energy, and resources. With high invoice volumes, complex allocations, manual data entry risks, and siloed information, the process is often inefficient and prone to errors like double payment. The Automated Utility Invoice Coding module, introduced to the market in March 2025, harnesses licensed AI-powered technology to revolutionize utility bill coding with low or no-touch processing. The module automatically identifies the lot number and determines its status (model, spec, or completed) and then assigns accurate coding for utilities like gas, electric, water, HOA, and property tax.

“We have had some great feedback since we introduced the Automated Utility Invoice Coding module during a webinar in March,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO at Intellinetics. “In fact, another new customer told us they are already processing over 15,000 utility invoices a month through the system and over 80% are touchless! That’s within 60 days of going live. Every month, the percentage of touchless invoices increases for the customer.”

“Despite the challenges affecting homebuilders, such as tariffs and interest, demand for our Payables Automation solutions continue to grow because our product saves them time and money,” said DeSocio. “During times of economic uncertainty, investing in process efficiency becomes crucial because it strengthens a company's ability to adapt, reduce costs, and maintain profitability. By streamlining operations and identifying inefficiencies, businesses can become more agile and resilient, better positioning them for taking advantage in the upswing.”

Continued DeSocio, “As reference accounts grow and share their story that our solutions are cost-effective with a tangible return on investment, particularly in a downturn, we remain confident in our payables automation solution for generating significant SaaS revenue growth.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. Intellinetics’ flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com

