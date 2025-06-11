CDK Extends Relationship With Jim Ellis Automotive Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, has announced the renewal of its multi-year partnership with Jim Ellis Automotive Group, a family-owned and operated business serving customers throughout Georgia. CDK will provide the group’s 21 dealerships with CDK Dealership Xperience platform, including the Fixed Operations Suite and Intelligence Suite. Additionally, Jim Ellis Automotive Group will leverage CDK Professional Services to deliver consulting solutions tailored to the evolving customer relationship management, fixed operations, and accounting needs of their dealerships and customers.

“CDK has been instrumental in helping us elevate both our sales and service operations. Their expert consulting and tailored approach were key factors in our decision to renew our partnership,” said Stacey Ellis Hodges, vice president of Jim Ellis Automotive Group. “With CDK solutions, we’re enhancing every step of the customer journey—making it more intuitive, connected, and efficient. The comprehensive support provided by CDK across our dealership, from the back office to the showroom, continues to drive our long-term growth and success.”

As of 2025, CDK software is relied upon to power the operations of the majority of franchise dealerships in North America, including five of the six publicly held dealership groups in the U.S and the only publicly held dealership group in Canada.

Jim Ellis Automotive Group offers a wide range for new and pre-owned vehicles, commercial vehicles, as well as service and parts for brands such as Alfa Romeo, Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mazda, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. The company serves customers throughout Georgia, including Atlanta, Buford, Kennesaw, Marietta, McDonough, Sandy Springs, South Fulton, and Union City.

For more information on the Dealership Xperience and the Suite solutions, please visit https://www.cdkglobal.com/dealership-xperience-platform.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.