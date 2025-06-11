Indiana Fever, Pacers Sports & Entertainment Tap Salesforce to Scale Fan Engagement with Agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, today announced that the Indiana Fever and its parent organization Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) are deploying Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labor platform, to autonomously scale deeper, more personalized connections with their rapidly expanding fanbase and augment its marketing and sales teams with agentic AI.

In 2024, the Indiana Fever set records in viewership, game attendance, and digital engagement, selling the most game tickets in franchise history and leading to a 265% increase in attendance from the prior season. To build on their record-setting growth, the Fever sought a way to scale the creation and distribution of personalized marketing and sales content.

With Agentforce, the Fever will fuel targeted, intelligent engagement across multiple touch points while scaling operations through AI automation. Salesforce Data Cloud, which unifies previously siloed data, will create comprehensive fan profiles that include recent Fever ticket purchases, merchandise transactions, and service requests. Using Agentforce in Marketing Cloud, the Fever can then leverage this rich data to autonomously craft individualized email campaigns tailored to each fan's preferences and actions. The system can analyze contact records and automatically generate marketing or sales recommendations using transactional, behavioral, and demographic insights. For instance, Agentforce might alert sales reps about upcoming fan birthdays with suggested discount codes, notify customers when their favorite player's jersey restocks, or promote games featuring preferred matchups — all without manual intervention.

"We are building the most valuable database in professional sports, and this partnership with Salesforce is a significant step in that direction,” said Joey Graziano, EVP, Strategy & New Business Ventures, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “Agentforce will help us enhance how we engage with our fanbase by offering personalized recommendations at scale, unlocking new opportunities for the Indiana Fever and the entire PS&E ecosystem."

“The Indiana Fever and PS&E are seizing a pivotal moment, and Salesforce is the ideal partner to help them forge deeper, more meaningful connections with its rapidly expanding fanbase," said Adam Evans, SVP Product, Salesforce. "By harnessing the power of the deeply unified Salesforce Platform, the Fever is setting a new standard for understanding and nurturing fans in the WNBA and in sports writ-large."

What’s next

As PS&E’s database continues to grow, Data Cloud will help the organization to unify customer data across all properties — including the Indiana Fever, the Indiana Pacers, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse event venue, online stores, multiple POS systems and ticketing platforms, and more. In the future, PS&E also anticipates using Agentforce to help power its fan-centric “ONE loyalty program,” with the aim of creating a unified app where fans can view, manage, track, and interact with every touch point across all PS&E properties and channels.

More information:

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business with AI. Agentforce — the digital labor solution for enterprises — seamlessly integrates with Customer 360 applications, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a limitless workforce, bringing humans and agents together to deliver customer success on a single, trusted platform. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About the Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever is a professional basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), based in Indianapolis. Founded in 2000, the team is part of Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E). The Indiana Fever has garnered significant attention and a passionate fanbase, particularly with the addition of standout player Caitlin Clark in 2024. The team plays its home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

About Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is the corporate identity exemplified by the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Noblesville Boom, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees promises to deliver quality entertainment and unparalleled service.