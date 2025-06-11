Powering up Delaware: Nautilus Solar Energy and TurningPoint Energy Launch One of the First Solar Farms in Major Renewable Energy Portfolio

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC (“Nautilus”) and TurningPoint Energy (“TPE”) celebrated their collaboration on a new 4.7-megawatt direct current (MWdc) solar farm in Georgetown, Delaware on June 10, 2025, with a ribbon cutting event at the project site. The array is made up of nearly 9,000 solar modules and is part of a six-project, 30MWdc portfolio that has been developed by TPE and being built and operated by Nautilus. Distinguished guests, as well as executives from Nautilus and TPE, joined community members to mark the completion of the project.

Construction was completed in early 2025 and is expected to begin delivering clean, renewable energy to customers within the Delmarva Power service territory in the next few months. This project is part of Delaware’s Community Energy Facility Program that officially launched in April 2022 and signed into law via Senate Bill 2 (SB 2). This bill increased project size limits to 4 MWac and requires at least 15% of each project’s capacity to serve low-income customers.

“The opening of this community solar farm represents Nautilus’s entrance in Delaware and our continued expansion of community solar across the United States,” said Eric LaMora, Vice President of Community Solar at Nautilus. “TPE is a valued partner with Nautilus in our mission to make clean, affordable energy available to everyone, including low-income households and small businesses.”

“Today, we celebrate a milestone in our clean energy journey in Delaware — with the inaugural project that is part of Delaware’s Community Energy Facility Program. This will be the first project to reach commercial operation as part of our $100M commitment to invest in the First State,” said Salar Naini, President of TPE.

This solar project will provide electric bill savings to residents, and other organizations that subscribe as part of the Community Energy Facility Program. Over its lifetime, this project is expected to generate approximately eight million kilowatt-hours annually, contributing to Delaware’s goal of sourcing 40% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2035.

"The use of solar and other renewable forms of energy is essential to protecting our life-sustaining natural world and its resources," said Sen. Stephanie Hansen. "We know that rising energy costs have been a major financial burden for countless Delaware families. Investing in additional, diverse, clean energy sources are not only a win for the environment, but a win in our ongoing effort to lower costs for our constituents and provide energy reliability."

One of the local groups benefiting from the solar project is Springboard Delaware, a non-profit founded in 2020 to create innovative, affordable housing solutions that address the root causes of homelessness and promote long-term stability, health equity and upward mobility. Judson Malone, Co-Founder and Executive Director, said, “At Springboard Delaware, we believe housing stability and environmental sustainability go hand-in-hand. Being a beneficiary of this community solar project means we can lower our energy costs while advancing our mission to create safe, dignified housing for our most vulnerable neighbors. We’re proud to be part of a project that reflects both economic and environmental justice.”

TPE and its partners are committed to making meaningful charitable community investments in every community where their solar projects are developed, including contributions to organizations like Springboard Delaware. These investments are designed to create lasting social value by supporting local nonprofits, educational initiatives and essential services. As part of this commitment, TPE has already contributed $100,000 toward its pledged $120,000 in community donations for this portfolio. With Nautilus matching the pledge, the total planned community investment will reach $240,000 upon completion of the portfolio’s construction.

About Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC

Nautilus Solar Energy®, LLC is a leading community solar company, providing clean energy to residential and commercial customers in local communities. Nautilus operates and manages solar farms in 12 states and is responsible for financing, development, maintenance, and customer service for the lifetime of the project. Founded in 2006, Nautilus has helped shape the future of solar to provide an equitable and affordable renewable energy choice for all. Nautilus is owned by Power Sustainable, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager with a long-term investment approach focused on sustainable strategies. For more information on Nautilus Solar Energy, visit nautilussolar.com.

About TurningPoint Energy

TurningPoint Energy is a clean energy development, advisory and investment company with solar development projects underway throughout the United States. Its principals have experience developing solar projects for utility and community solar clients totaling more than $3 billion in value over 2 GW of operating solar power plants throughout the United States within the last decade. TurningPoint Energy is a lean, privately held firm that adapts to its clients’ needs and finds ways to invest in its clients and their communities… at every turning point. For more information, please visit turningpoint-energy.com.