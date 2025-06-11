DDC Enterprise Announces BitGo Custodian Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) today announced a strategic advancement in its Bitcoin treasury strategy: a custody partnership with BitGo Trust Company, Inc., the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions. This initiative reinforces DDC's institutional approach to Bitcoin stewardship.

BitGo Institutional Custody Partnership

DDC has selected BitGo as its official custodian for Bitcoin holdings within its corporate treasury strategy. BitGo's qualified custody platform provides enterprise-grade security, regulatory compliance, and operational controls trusted by thousands of leading institutions worldwide. With industry-leading multi-sig technology and insurance coverage of up to $250M, BitGo helps ensure that DDC's assets are safeguarded under the highest standards of protection. This reflects DDC's commitment to secure, compliant and forward-thinking digital asset management as it navigates the next phase of its corporate treasury evolution.

"Selecting BitGo as our custodian is a critical pillar in our Bitcoin treasury strategy," said Norma Chu, co-founder, chairwoman, and CEO of DDC. "Security and institutional governance are non-negotiable as we scale our holdings, and BitGo's infrastructure delivers the gold standard in digital asset protection aligned with our long-term objectives."

"BitGo is proud to serve as the trusted custodian for DDC in this next phase of Bitcoin treasury expansion," said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo. "DDC's commitment to institutional-grade security and long-term conviction in Bitcoin aligns with BitGo's mission. We're excited to support DDC's vision of becoming a global leader in Bitcoin treasury management."

Strategic Advantage

This development creates a powerful operational advantage:

Secure custody at scale---BitGo provides institutional-grade security for safeguarding DDC's growing Bitcoin reserves through its qualified, insured custody platform

As digital assets reshape corporate finance, DDC's partnership with BitGo reflects a bold, secure approach to treasury management, anchored by best-in-class infrastructure and institutional trust.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC)

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) is spearheading the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, executing an aggressive accumulation strategy. While continuing to grow its portfolio of culinary brands -- including DayDayCook, Nona Lim, and Yai's Thai -- DDC is now at the vanguard of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture.