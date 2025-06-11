Clinii Launches Clinii Connect-AI to Transform Patient Communication and Documentation in Chronic Care Programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinii, a leader in AI-powered Chronic Care Management platforms, today announced the launch of Clinii Connect-AI, a fully native add-on to its core care management platform. Developed entirely in-house, Clinii Connect-AI replaces third-party tools and outdated phone systems with embedded, real-time communication and intelligent automation—all seamlessly integrated into the Clinii interface.

With Clinii Connect-AI, care coordinators can manage two-way messaging, web-based voice calls, AI-generated summaries, guided call screens, sentiment tracking, and task creation—all directly from within the Clinii platform. No external software or plug-ins are required. This unified experience enhances what is already one of the industry’s most comprehensive solutions for Chronic Care Management (CCM) at scale.

“This is more than a communication feature—it’s a purpose-built tool designed specifically for the needs of chronic care programs,” said Peri Avitan, CEO of Clinii. “While many generic platforms exist, we chose to build something fundamentally different—developed 100% in-house with no third-party dependency. Clinii Connect-AI is intelligent, efficient, and fully aligned with real-world care delivery.”

Clinii Connect-AI addresses common inefficiencies in care coordination, including limited documentation, lack of visibility into patient sentiment, and time-consuming post-call workflows. With this add-on, every interaction becomes a traceable, billable, and actionable touchpoint—without leaving the platform.

Clinii’s enterprise customers have already started integrating Clinii Connect-AI into daily operations, using its real-time communication and AI-powered documentation to streamline workflows and improve billing compliance.

Key Features of Clinii Connect-AI:

Two-Way Messaging : SMS and in-app chat fully integrated with the patient record

: SMS and in-app chat fully integrated with the patient record Embedded Voice Calling : HIPAA-compliant, web-based voice calls with in-call messaging and recording controls

: HIPAA-compliant, web-based voice calls with in-call messaging and recording controls AI-Powered Call Guides : Guided call screens that scan care plans, clinical notes, and medications to help coordinators lead focused, compliant conversations

: Guided call screens that scan care plans, clinical notes, and medications to help coordinators lead focused, compliant conversations Real-Time Summarization : Automated transcription, summaries, and structured clinical notes

: Automated transcription, summaries, and structured clinical notes Sentiment Analysis : Tone detection to flag high-risk or emotionally charged conversations

: Tone detection to flag high-risk or emotionally charged conversations Task Automation: Follow-up items are extracted and converted into care team tasks

A short demo video is available at: https://www.clinii.com/cliniiconnect-aidemonstration

Clinii Connect-AI will be available to all customers starting Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

About Clinii

Clinii is a digital health company transforming Chronic Care Management through AI-powered automation, workflow integration, and scalable communication. Clinii enables healthcare organizations to deliver compliant, efficient, and patient-centered care at scale.