HITN and WHYY Announce Acquisition of "Albie's Elevator" at Annecy's MIFA

ANNECY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HITN, the leading Spanish-language educational media network, and WHYY, the Philadelphia region's leading public media organization, announced an acquisition today, which will expand the reach of WHYY's acclaimed children's series, "Albie's Elevator." The announcement was made during the prestigious MIFA (International Animation Film Market) in Annecy, France.

This collaboration will introduce the beloved original production to EDYE’s 14 million viewers across the United States, Latin America, and Brazil, with full Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language adaptations.

"Albie's Elevator is a truly beautiful and enriching series. We are thrilled to bring Albie’s unique charm and the program’s educational value to a much wider audience," said Erika Vogt-Lowell, Vice President of Content for HITN. “This agreement not only affirms the universal appeal of top-tier productions such as Albie's Elevator, but it also reinforces HITN's unwavering commitment to delivering this caliber of programming to the audiences in Latin America, including Brazil.”

A key component of this agreement involves HITN's investment in language customization. HITN will complement the Spanish-language adaptations of the series that WHYY has created, including the adaptation of all songs, and will also create a complete Brazilian Portuguese-language version.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership with HITN," said Terri Murray, Chief Content Officer, Vice President of Programming and Production for WHYY. "Announcing this at MIFA, surrounded by the world's leading children’s content professionals, highlights the universal appeal of Albie's Elevator. We believe HITN's extensive reach and expertise will allow Albie's positive messages and engaging stories to reach children and families in new and meaningful ways across the Americas."

To maximize exposure, HITN will conduct extensive promotional activities for "Albie's Elevator" including local events, premieres, and interactive watch-and-win contests.

This acquisition marks a significant step forward in bringing unique, high-quality educational entertainment to children and families across a vast and vital audience.

About HITN

HITN-TV the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

About EDYE:

EDYE is an ecosystem of premium content for preschool-aged children, including an SVOD platform, a linear Pay TV channel, branded blocks for broadcast television, and a hub for various digital games and activities. EDYE offers fun and safe content curated by early childhood development experts. With one of the largest libraries of world-renowned preschool series including characters beloved by children, as well as games, activities, e-books, and guides to help parents learn about the value and benefits of content, Edye is currently available on all major digital platforms and devices and through pay TV, Internet, and mobile operators in the United States and Latin America. For more information, visit https://edye.com. Follow EDYE on Instagram and Facebook.

About WHYY

WHYY, the Philadelphia region’s leading public media provider, has served southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and all of Delaware for more than 70 years. WHYY’s mission is to engage audiences, expand perspectives and empower communities through lifelong learning, truthful reporting, healthy dialogue and amplification of diverse voices. The station’s national production and presentation roster for public media includes Fresh Air with Terry Gross & Tonya Mosley, the award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues; the children’s arts education series Albie’s Elevator and The Infinite Art Hunt; and a variety of documentaries, series, and specials. WHYY also serves as the Local Primary 1 (LP1) station for the Philadelphia emergency alert system (EAS) operational area, acting as the region’s primary broadcaster for receiving and relaying emergency alerts to other stations and cable systems—ensuring the public receives timely and potentially lifesaving information. For more information, visit WHYY.org.