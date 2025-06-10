Booz Allen Ventures Invests in ConductorAI to Accelerate Government Efficiency

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, has made a strategic investment ConductorAI, a leading AI-driven platform that empowers U.S. federal government agencies to modernize operations and deliver faster, more efficient services and outcomes.

ConductorAI empowers government users—from civilian agencies to the Department of Defense (DOD)—to rapidly compose, deploy, and manage AI-augmented workflows that turn manual, time-intensive procedures into human-in-the-loop processes. As missions become more complex and data volumes grow exponentially, ConductorAI leverages large language models (LLM) and agentic AI to automate time-consuming tasks—from foreign disclosure reviews and compliance tasks to citizen services and operational planning—driving greater speed, efficiency, and accelerating decision making at scale.

“The U.S. government is under growing pressure to modernize quickly while still relying on legacy systems,” said Shands Pickett, senior vice president of defense technology and strategy at Booz Allen. “ConductorAI helps to bridge that gap, empowering teams to harness AI now without waiting on full system upgrades or migrations, and accelerating innovation across government, including mission-critical environments within DOD.”

The platform is designed to support a wide variety of complex, document-based policy approvals, empowering workers and warfighters alike to deploy automation that enhances, rather than replaces, human judgment. ConductorAI is already gaining traction with multiple pilot engagements across key federal agencies.

“We built ConductorAI to solve the hardest problem in government: how to navigate bureaucracy quickly and reliably, to get licenses, permits, and approvals required for successful mission outcomes,” said Zachary Long, CEO of ConductorAI. “This partnership with Booz Allen accelerates our ability to deliver AI-driven solutions that cut through the red tape, streamline complex workflows, and support the people driving critical government missions.”

This latest investment reinforces Booz Allen’s commitment to helping the government modernize quickly, efficiently, and securely with cost-effective, AI-powered solutions that work within existing systems and deliver immediate results. Built for secure, high-stakes government environments, the platform enables agencies to move faster, make better decisions, and do more with fewer resources.

“Our investment in ConductorAI reflects Booz Allen’s continued commitment to accelerating government innovation through AI-powered, software-defined, and commercial-first solutions that drive greater agility and impact,” added James Gadea, Booz Allen Ventures. “Conductor AI’s mission-first culture and product maturity specifically position them to support the U.S. government’s modernization efforts.”

Since its launch, Booz Allen’s $100 million corporate venture capital arm has made strategic investments in early-stage companies developing dual-use commercial technologies. ConductorAI marks the 15th Ventures investment, with a diversified portfolio that includes Albedo, Credo AI, HiddenLayer, Hidden Level, Latent AI, Quindar, RAIC Labs (formerly Synthetaic), Reality Defender, Reveal Technology, Scout AI, Second Front (2F), SEEQC, Shift5, and Starfish Space.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen is an advanced technology company delivering outcomes with speed for America’s most critical defense, civil, and national security priorities. We build technology solutions using AI, cyber, and other cutting-edge technologies to advance and protect the nation and its citizens. By focusing on outcomes, we enable our people, clients, and their missions to succeed—accelerating the nation to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 35,800 people globally as of March 31, 2025, and had revenue of $12.0 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

