Zip Unveils Suite of 50 AI Agents to Automate High-Impact Tasks Across Finance, Legal, Procurement, IT, and Security

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip, the AI platform for procurement, today unveiled a groundbreaking suite of 50 purpose-built AI agents at its inaugural Zip AI Summit in Brooklyn, New York. Leveraging Zip’s agentic AI suite for procurement, companies can now eliminate millions of hours of manual, tedious work currently plaguing every department across the enterprise – from tariff assessments to contract reviews, compliance checks, and more. With this launch, Zip introduces agentic procurement orchestration, a breakthrough new category that automates the entire purchasing process, giving the world’s largest organizations a competitive edge in an increasingly volatile and resource-tight global market.

“Zip’s approach to agentic AI is going to make global companies more secure, save them millions of hours of laborious work, and generate billions in hard-dollar savings,” said Rujul Zaparde, Co-Founder and CEO of Zip. Share

Procurement represents the second-largest spend category after payroll, yet remarkably few organizations have successfully applied AI, leaving trillions of dollars managed through manual, error-prone processes. Zip, which became the first procurement platform to introduce generative AI features back in 2023, has already helped hundreds of global companies streamline purchasing – delivering over 4.6 million actionable AI insights and saving customers billions. Today’s launch represents a fundamental leap forward as Zip moves beyond AI-assisted workflows to deploying intelligent agents that autonomously complete entire tasks on their own.

“Today Zip is cutting through the agentic AI hype with AI agents that actually work,” said Rujul Zaparde, Co-Founder and CEO of Zip. “Not vague chatbots. Not generic assistants. Real, specialized AI agents that do one job and do it perfectly. Zip’s approach to agentic AI is going to make global companies more secure, save them millions of hours of laborious work, and generate billions in hard-dollar savings.”

OpenAI, Canva, Wiz, and Webflow are among the first companies to leverage Zip’s groundbreaking AI agents. These and other long-time Zip customers have collaborated closely within the Zip AI Lab – launched during the company's landmark Series D funding round – flagging pain points across the purchasing lifecycle that the platform now addresses autonomously.

“We’ve worked closely with the Zip team to power their agentic platform and it’s been really exciting to see how quickly they’ve turned real-world procurement pain points into focused AI task agents with our APIs,” said Kathryn Devlin, Head of Procure-to-Pay Operations, Travel and Expense at OpenAI. “As part of our overall collaboration, we’re excited to be among the first to integrate their AI agents to help manage spending and drive efficiency across the organization.”

Zip’s Agentic AI Suite at a Glance

Zip’s suite of 50+ AI agents enables customers to automate complex procurement tasks, including:

AI Agent Builder : Provides an easy, no-code platform to build, customize, deploy and train AI agents.

: Provides an easy, no-code platform to build, customize, deploy and train AI agents. Tariff Analysis Agent : Dynamically assesses the impact of global trade policies on vendor pricing, helping companies navigate complex international procurement landscapes.

: Dynamically assesses the impact of global trade policies on vendor pricing, helping companies navigate complex international procurement landscapes. Competitive Research Agent : Surfaces vendor alternatives and market rates to inform smarter, more strategic sourcing decisions.

: Surfaces vendor alternatives and market rates to inform smarter, more strategic sourcing decisions. RFP Generation Agent : Drafts tailored Request for Proposal documents based on specific purchase requirements, dramatically reducing manual preparation time.

: Drafts tailored Request for Proposal documents based on specific purchase requirements, dramatically reducing manual preparation time. DORA Assessment Agent : Screens vendors for DORA exposure and surfaces red flags for legal and procurement.

: Screens vendors for DORA exposure and surfaces red flags for legal and procurement. GDPR Compliance Agent : Flags potential privacy risks in vendor documents, ensuring regulatory compliance.

: Flags potential privacy risks in vendor documents, ensuring regulatory compliance. ESG Profile Agent: Identifies and evaluates ethical and sustainability concerns in potential supplier relationships.

“We live in a world where procurement leaders need to utilize AI for our advantage, and Zip’s approach to agentic AI does exactly that,” said Idan Cohen, Technology Procurement at Wiz. “We’ll save so much time on the technical work and day-to-day tasks that we need to do as part of the procurement process, and be enabled to really focus on what we’re supposed to do – being a true partner to the business and to our vendors.”

"Zip created an entirely new category of procurement applications, so it is appropriate to see them pressing forward and launching a suite of AI Agents, plus an AI Agent builder, that will drive efficiency, compliance and, ultimately, savings. Shaped by input from many of their hundreds of clients, Zip is providing a pathway to the future of procurement. We can't wait to see Zip Agents in action," said Patrick Reymann, Research Director, Procurement and Enterprise Applications, IDC.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.ziphq.com/ai.

About Zip

Zip is the world’s leading agentic procurement orchestration platform, empowering businesses to accelerate the procurement process, mitigate risk, and drive growth by offering a single front door to unify the teams, tasks, and tools involved in working with suppliers. With Zip, businesses can maximize employee adoption of purchasing policies and increase spend visibility and control. As the leading solution for optimizing business spend, Zip’s AI-powered platform is trusted by hundreds of leading enterprises worldwide, including AMD, Anthropic, Coinbase, Discover, Dollar Tree, HP, Instacart, Invesco, Lyft, Northwestern Mutual, Prudential, Reddit, Sephora, and Snowflake to maximize the ROI of every dollar. To learn more, visit ziphq.com.