e.l.f. Hits the Pitch With San Diego Wave FC and Kansas City Current

e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), scores again in its commitment to Empower.Legendary.Females. by teaming up with not one but two standout National Women's Soccer League clubs—San Diego Wave FC and Kansas City Current—through immersive, fan-first experiences that bring beauty, sport and community together.

Earlier this year, e.l.f. became the first official makeup and skincare partner of the NWSL and was named Presenting Partner of the NWSL Challenge Cup through 2027.

“As a brand, we don’t just show up—we show up with purpose,” said Patrick O’Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Communications Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. “Soccer in the U.S. is experiencing incredible growth, reflecting both its global popularity and cultural relevance. We’re leaning in to help level the playing field and change the game for women in the sport. Teaming up with San Diego Wave and Kansas City Current for these fan-first moments—and through our partnership with the NWSL—is about more than visibility; it’s about creating meaningful impact. From the players on the field to the fans in the stands, we’re here to Empower. Legendary. Females. and inspire the next generation to dream bigger, play harder, and always show up as their bold, authentic selves.”

In San Diego, e.l.f. joins Wave FC as a Presenting Sponsor on June 22, 2025, at the Club’s Pups at the Pitch match. As part of the match, Wave FC is partnering with The Animal Pad, a local dog rescue, to feature adoptable pups in-venue, including a photo moment as Wave FC players arrive to Snapdragon Stadium. Alongside the Club, e.l.f. will help shine a light on the rescue dogs — bringing to life its purpose to stand with every eye, lip, face and paw as a cruelty-free brand. Fans will have the opportunity to adopt the dogs at the match.

“We’re thrilled to team up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for Wave’s first-ever Pups at the Pitch match and to officially kick-off their larger NWSL partnership here in San Diego. This fun and inclusive event celebrates the unique bond between our fans and their furry friends—something that aligns perfectly with e.l.f.’s bold, joyful spirit. Together, we’re bringing a fresh, feel-good energy to Snapdragon Stadium and creating unforgettable matchday moments for our Wave community,” said Alyssa Haynes, San Diego Wave FC Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships.

On August 16, 2025, e.l.f. will head to Kansas City Stadium as the KC Currents take on Orlando Pride.

“Ahead of our August 16th match against Orlando Pride, e.l.f. is partnering with the Kansas City Current to create a one-of-a-kind activation at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women’s professional sports team,” said Kansas City Current SVP of Commercial Missy Jenkins. “We are excited to partner with an industry-leading brand that raises the bar for fans and the community. This opportunity will amplify our fan experience ahead of a great matchup on the pitch.”

Both matches will feature experiential, on-site activations designed to celebrate fandom and inspire the next generation of players. The e.l.f. Training Center will invite the community to test their soccer skills, recharge in a glow-up recovery area, and envision their future se.l.f. as a soccer star through a photo experience and custom trading cards. A storytelling wall will highlight iconic female soccer legends, and the events will be livestreamed on e.l.f. You!, the brand’s Twitch channel.

e.l.f. continues to show up in unexpected places to support women who are breaking barriers and redefining what’s possible. A bold voice for women’s empowerment, e.l.f. also supports the Billie Jean King Cup, Kendall Coyne Schofield and the National Women’s Hockey League, professional race car driver Katherine Legge, Paralympic swimmer Anastasia Pagonis and the Wonder Women of Wrestling Varsity Tournament, among other initiatives that democratize access for all on the playing fields.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

About San Diego Wave Fútbol Club

San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, founded in 2021, competes in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Since its inception, the Wave has quickly emerged as one of the premier clubs in global women's soccer - setting the NWSL single-game attendance record, reaching the playoffs in its inaugural season, and capturing its first trophy with the 2023 NWSL Supporters Shield. In 2024, the Club continued to make history, ranking #2 worldwide in women’s soccer attendance. Committed to excellence on the pitch and impact off it, the Wave is deeply rooted in the San Diego community and proudly led by the Leichtman Levine Family. The team plays its home matches at Snapdragon Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue in the heart of the city. For more information, visit sandiegowavefc.com.

About the Kansas City Current

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current plays its home matches at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s sports team. Named The Most Ambitious NWSL Club for two consecutive seasons by ESPN, the Current is proud of its many precedent-setting accomplishments. To receive updates on the Current, visit kansascitycurrent.com.

About National Women's Soccer League

The National Women’s Soccer League is the premier women’s professional soccer league in the world featuring national team players from around the globe. The clubs are Angel City FC, Bay FC, Boston, Chicago Stars FC, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, Seattle Reign FC, Utah Royals FC, and Washington Spirit.