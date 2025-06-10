Commonwealth Radiology Associates Announces New Partnership with Heywood Healthcare

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA), the premier private practice radiology group in northern New England, today announces a new partnership in which the group will provide comprehensive radiology services to Heywood Healthcare facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Located in the greater-Boston area, Commonwealth Radiology Associates’ specialty-trained physicians provide a wide variety of diagnostic and interventional radiology services across 20 locations in Northeastern Massachusetts and Southern Maine. Heywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system dedicated to providing quality healthcare services in North Central Massachusetts.

CRA will now expand their presence in Massachusetts with the addition of Heywood Healthcare’s two hospitals, Heywood Hospital and Athol Hospital, and its nine satellite facilities across the north central region of the state and into New Hampshire.

To ensure they could continue to provide exceptional care, Heywood Healthcare searched for a comprehensive radiology partner capable of adapting to the evolving needs of their patient community in this challenging healthcare environment. With CRA's reputation for providing world-class care in the region, they emerged as the ideal partner for Heywood.

Rozanna Penney, CRNA, MBA, President and CEO at Heywood Healthcare, states, “In today's increasingly complex healthcare landscape, partnering with a reliable radiology provider is essential for any hospital's success. Commonwealth Radiology Associates brings unparalleled expertise and scalability, making them the perfect match for Heywood's continued growth. We look forward to working with them."

According to Dr. Francis Sweeney, Chief Medical Officer at Heywood Healthcare, “Our team of radiologists is excited to join forces with Commonwealth Radiology Associates as they continue to provide top-notch care to our patients and service to referring physicians.”

“At CRA, our mission is to deliver exceptional service to our patients, hospital partners, and referring physicians,” says Dr. Allan Hoffman, President of Commonwealth Radiology Associates. “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the region by collaborating with Heywood Healthcare. Partnerships like this are vital as we address the unique challenges of today's healthcare landscape. We eagerly anticipate working hand-in-hand with our new colleagues, the talented medical staff at Heywood, to ensure each patient receives the best possible care.”

Commonwealth Radiology Associates will independently operate The Imaging Center at Heywood Hospital. Senior Heywood Hospital radiology staff will be retained and employed by CRA.

CRA began providing radiology coverage at Heywood on February 1, 2025, and will officially assume management of the imaging service line on June 1, 2025.

About Commonwealth Radiology Associates

Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA) is the largest private practice radiology group in Massachusetts, providing imaging expertise in the northern suburbs of Boston. Our 45 board-certified radiologists practice the full scope of diagnostic and interventional radiology with an emphasis on patient care, quality, and community outreach and wellbeing. CRA physicians have trained at the most prestigious academic medical centers in the country and provide current, state-of-the-art imaging-based services in the communities where we work and live. We practice a multi-disciplinary approach, working collaboratively with primary care doctors and specialist providers to enhance comprehensive care and achieve the best outcomes for our patients. For more information visit www.commonwealthradiologyassociates.com.

About Heywood Healthcare

Heywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving North Central Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire, comprised of Heywood Hospital, a 134-bed acute care community-owned non-profit hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; and Heywood Medical Group, with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region.

The organization includes nine satellite facilities in MA: Ashburnham Family Medicine in Ashburnham, Heywood Rehabilitation Center, Summit Family Medicine & Heywood Primary Care in Gardner, The Winchendon Health Center & Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon, Tully Family Medicine and Walk-In Care and ACES Athol Community Elementary School Based Health Center in Athol. The organization also includes the Heywood Healthcare Charitable Foundation.

To find out more about the comprehensive healthcare services offered by Heywood Healthcare, visit www.heywood.org.