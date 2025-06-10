SEKO Logistics Taps Kinaxis to Modernize its End-to-End Supply Chain

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that SEKO Logistics (SEKO) has joined its growing roster of global enterprise customers. The company selected Kinaxis to support its next phase of strategic growth, leveraging the Kinaxis Maestro™ platform to further streamline operations, enhance supply chain responsiveness and deliver even greater value to clients across its expansive global network.

SEKO is a leader in global end-to-end logistics, operating in more than 60 countries and delivering sustainable technology solutions on a global scale. Automation is key to its continued success to capitalize on customer demand in the growing cross-border e-commerce business.

SEKO selected the Kinaxis Maestro platform for its proven track record in supply chain planning and logistics. A significant selling point was the platform’s ability to connect end-to-end supply chain functions within a single, unified environment. In addition, Maestro’s tailored configurability and extensibility will allow SEKO to tailor the solution to its unique business needs and implement enhancements efficiently across business units and regions.

“SEKO chose to partner with Kinaxis for their leadership in supply chain orchestration, as we’re focused on building a smarter, more connected global logistics network,” said Jamie Andrade, senior vice president, product management at SEKO Logistics. “Throughout our search process, the Kinaxis team proved they understood our business and could support our growth plans. We’re excited to partner with Kinaxis as we continue to focus on the next era of intelligent, data-driven logistics.”

“We’re pleased to welcome SEKO to the Kinaxis customer community,” said Mark Morgan, president of commercial operations at Kinaxis. “Execution is the new differentiator in modern supply chains. SEKO’s focus on integrated logistics shows the company isn’t just keeping up; it’s investing in the capabilities needed to lead. With Kinaxis, they’ll be able to orchestrate decisions across their network, accelerate response times, and execute with the speed and precision today’s market demands.”

Maestro implementation at SEKO is already underway across its global operations to ensure peak season readiness. SEKO will also join Kinaxis in an upcoming supply chain webinar in July, with the session highlighting supply chain execution and logistics. More information is set to be released in the coming weeks.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™ combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About SEKO Logistics

Built on nearly 50 years of logistics expertise, SEKO Logistics is the no-nonsense global end-to-end logistics partner – from shipper to consumer. SEKO delivers client-first service, expert reliability and tech-driven shipping solutions that turn supply chains into a competitive differentiator. With over 150 offices in more than 60 countries, SEKO helps you move at the speed of global commerce. Learn more at www.sekologistics.com.

