Modives Partners with DealerCenter to Simplify Insurance Verification and Monitoring for Auto Dealers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modives announced today a partnership to embed CheckMy Driver’s insurance verification and monitoring application into DealerCenter’s Dealer Management System (DMS), creating the opportunity for auto dealers nationwide using the platform to simplify their processes, save time, and create a better customer experience at delivery and for portfolio servicing.

With a constant and keen focus on pursuing innovation to improve dealers’ ability to manage their business, control costs, and maximize profits, DealerCenter saw a great fit in CheckMy Driver’s cutting-edge approach to making insurance verification and monitoring easy.

“We pride ourselves on being a dealer-driven platform, and we’ve heard loudly that this is what dealers want,” said DealerCenter Vice President of Development Barry Lane. “CheckMy Driver’s streamlined approach to not only verifying insurance, but also fixing problems when they arise, takes the burden off dealers. It’s exactly the kind of capability we love offering through our DMS.”

CheckMy Driver is the only insurance verification platform that draws live coverage information directly from carriers and analyzes data through its AI-driven adequacy engine, delivering usable business insights, not more work. Through regular monitoring CheckMy Driver keeps an eye on those policies, working directly with policyholders to fix problems if they arise with embedded solutions to mitigate risk.

“This partnership with DealerCenter is such a natural fit because we’re both laser focused on the same thing—delivering best-in-class tools for dealers to simplify their processes,” said Modives CEO Frederick Waite. “Helping dealers get rid of time-wasting actions like calling insurance carriers or the antiquated practice of ‘additional interest’ letters is why we’re here. Integrating technology into the process is such a no-brainer to fix what has traditionally been a broken system. CheckMy Driver and DealerCenter are here to help.”

Businesses can now access CheckMy Driver directly through the DealerCenter DMS, sending verifications and populating the data right into current fields without the need for any manual entry. Drivers log into their insurance carrier online to verify their coverage in seconds, proving with live information that their policy is active, accurate, and adequate.

For more information on how to streamline dealership operations with CheckMy Driver through DealerCenter, visit Modives.com/dealercenter.

About Modives

CheckMy Driver is the only automated, AI-driven application that connects instantly with your customer’s insurance carrier to verify their coverage is active, accurate, and adequate, delivering live coverage information and actionable business results instead of just data and more work. CheckMy Driver’s monitoring feature keeps an eye on their policy, regular verifying that it’s unchanged and that your asset remains protected. When it finds an issue, CheckMy Driver works directly with the customer to fix the problem, using its automated messaging process for remediation, including embedded insurance options. For more information or for press inquiries, please contact MediaRelations@Modives.com or visit Modives.com.

About DealerCenter

Since 2002, DealerCenter has been committed to an endless pursuit of innovation, reliability and value to improve a dealer’s ability to manage their business, control costs and maximize profits. We pride ourselves on being a dealer-driven platform, where dealers are able to collaborate with our product development teams to customize innovative solutions that meet the needs of dealers today and beyond.