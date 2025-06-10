-

Nationale-Nederlanden Launches FINEOS Claims Online Portal - Personal Injury Portal for Victims

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation, (ASX:FCL) a leading provider of core systems for life, accident, and health insurance, is pleased to announce that its client, Nationale-Nederlanden, has successfully launched its new Personal Injury Portal for victims. The new portal empowers victims of personal injury to securely monitor their claim status, upload necessary documents, and communicate directly with their claims handler, all within a user-friendly real-time digital environment.

This innovative solution, developed by Nationale-Nederlanden, is powered by FINEOS Claims APIs, enabling seamless data exchange and efficient transaction management in the background. While Nationale-Nederlanden has developed the portal independently, it leverages the robust data capabilities and transactional strength of the FINEOS Platform.

"The launch of the Personal Injury Portal is a significant step in enhancing transparency and support for victims of personal injury," said Gert Jan Mijen, Head of Bodily Injury Claims at Nationale-Nederlanden. "By providing a secure, user-friendly platform, we are making it easier for victims to engage in the claims process while maintaining clear communication with our team."

The portal is designed to initially serve victims with minor injuries, with a phased expansion plan that will allow more victims to access the portal in the coming months. As part of the expansion, Nationale-Nederlanden will actively incorporate feedback from both users and internal teams to further enhance the portal’s functionality.

FINEOS is proud to support this innovative initiative with its scalable API technology, ensuring that all data exchanges and transactions are processed securely and efficiently. This collaboration demonstrates how the FINEOS Platform can seamlessly integrate with client developed engagement solutions to enhance customer service and operational efficiency.

About Nationale-Nederlanden

Nationale-Nederlanden is one of the largest insurance companies in the Netherlands, offering a wide range of insurance products and services, including life, disability, and personal injury insurance.

About FINEOS

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident, and health insurance carriers globally. With its comprehensive end to end and scalable FINEOS Platform, the company empowers insurers to replace their legacy score systems to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and drive innovation.

Contacts

Media Contact: Victoria Jamison
Marketing Manager, FINEOS Corporation
Victoria.Jamison@FINEOS.com

Industry:

FINEOS Corporation

ASX:FCL
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#claims
#insuranceclaims
#insuranceplatform
#personalinjury

Contacts

Media Contact: Victoria Jamison
Marketing Manager, FINEOS Corporation
Victoria.Jamison@FINEOS.com

Social Media Profiles
FINEOS on LinkedIn
More News From FINEOS Corporation

Medavie Blue Cross Leads Digital Transformation in Disability Business with FINEOS Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) announced today that Medavie Blue Cross, a leading benefits provider for health, drug and disability insurance, has successfully commenced managing Individual Life and Disability Claims on their existing FINEOS Platform. In consolidating both Individual Life and Group Life & Disability claims on a single, unified platform, Medavie Blue Cross will further strengthen its operational excellence and customer-centric service. Speaking about...

FINEOS and Wellthy Strengthen Benefits Ecosystem with Embedded Care Concierge Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), the leading provider of core systems for Employee Benefits, has partnered with Wellthy, a personalized care concierge platform that helps employees and their families navigate complex health and caregiving challenges. This collaboration combines FINEOS AdminSuite, the only modern, comprehensive core system purpose-built for Group, Voluntary, and Absence Management, with Wellthy’s deep expertise in delivering direct, personalized care suppo...

FINEOS and Sutherland Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Absence Solutions for U.S. Employee Benefit Carriers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation Ltd (ASX FCL), a global leader in core systems for life, accident, and health insurers, and Sutherland, a global leader in business and digital transformation and an insurance TPA, today announced a strategic partnership to redefine absence and leave management for U.S. employee benefit carriers. As insurers navigate complex regulatory landscapes, shifting workforce dynamics, and rising customer expectations, this collaboration empowers them with a c...
Back to Newsroom