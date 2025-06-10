NIQ Announces Global Collaboration with WeArisma to Measure the Impact of Creator Marketing on Sales and Brand Perception.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIQ, the leading consumer intelligence company, today announced a strategic global relationship with WeArisma, the leading creator marketing measurement and optimization platform for brands and agencies. The groundbreaking alliance will enable advertisers around the world to understand the impact of paid and organic creator marketing across the full marketing funnel, including sales impact. The measurement framework enables marketers to take a more results-oriented approach to influencer marketing, allowing local and global brands to maximize the impact of investments in the creator economy.

The global collaboration combines NIQ’s unique data assets and expertise in outcome measurement with WeArisma’s leading technology platform and intelligence on creators around the world. “By leveraging our collective strengths, we are helping businesses make more informed decisions about their influencer marketing investments,” said Jason Tate, General Manager, Marketing Effectiveness at NIQ. “This strengthens our position as industry leaders in quantifying the impact of an increasingly important marketing channel around the world.”

The collaboration between WeArisma and NIQ helps accelerate the way creator marketing is planned, measured, and optimized, helping marketers keep pace with rapid changes in pop culture. “For too long, marketers have been unable to attribute the impact of creator marketing on brand equity and sales performance, leaving a major gap in full-funnel measurement. We are thrilled to combine forces with NIQ to solve this challenge and enable marketers to get the greatest impact from every dollar spent on creator marketing," said Jenny Tsai, founder and CEO of WeArisma.

Key Highlights:

Modular solutions from WeArisma and NIQ help advertisers more effectively measure, optimize, and plan their investments across the creator marketing economy, including hard-to-measure organic creator content.

Metrics from creator campaigns tracked through WeArisma’s global analytics platform are incorporated into NIQ’s Marketing Mix Models, enabling marketers to make data-driven optimizations of their influencer strategies.

To serve the unique needs of each brand, NIQ and WeArisma support customized engagement models, including managed service support and self-serve platform access.

About NIQ

NIQ is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $ 7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

About WeArisma

WeArisma is the industry's most comprehensive influencer marketing and social intelligence platform. Combining advanced AI-powered image, video, text, and audio recognition technology with influencer marketing and social listening capabilities, WeArisma reveals the complete spectrum of brand impact across social media, including the vast majority of untagged, organic mentions that occur outside paid partnerships. Trusted by top agencies and brands worldwide and operating from offices in London, New York, Paris, and Singapore, WeArisma provides a product suite supporting brands in every stage of creator marketing from strategy development through to execution.

For more information, please visit www.wearisma.com

© 2025 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.