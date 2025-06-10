Oilfield Service Professionals and Odfjell Technology Forge Global Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oilfield Service Professionals (OSP) and Odfjell Technology are pleased to announce a global strategic partnership aimed at enhancing operational performance, efficiency, and innovation across international oilfield markets.

This collaboration combines Odfjell Technology's extensive experience in the energy industry with OSP's agile workforce and domain expertise to deliver integrated, scalable solutions for complex well operations and project execution.

Odfjell Technology is a leading provider of offshore operations, well services technology, and engineering solutions, and OSP is a top-tier technology provider specialising in well construction, completions, downhole intervention systems, and abandonment.

Key objectives of the partnership include:

Integrated service delivery: Leveraging combined engineering, technology, and project management capabilities to streamline execution and reduce downtime

Leveraging combined engineering, technology, and project management capabilities to streamline execution and reduce downtime Global reach with local expertise : Expanding joint services into key markets including the North Sea, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Brazil, and the Americas

: Expanding joint services into key markets including the North Sea, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Brazil, and the Americas Innovation and digitalisation : Accelerating the adoption of advanced digital tools and remote operations to improve well lifecycle monitoring and performance

: Accelerating the adoption of advanced digital tools and remote operations to improve well lifecycle monitoring and performance Workforce optimisation: Enhancing field readiness with OSP’s specialised personnel aligned with Odfjell Technology’s technical and operational expertise, while reducing the number of required personnel on location

CEO of Odfjell Technology AS, Simen Lieungh, comments:

“The partnership with OSP allows us to deliver more integrated and efficient services across global markets. By combining our operational expertise with OSP’s specialised workforce and digital capabilities, we are promoting innovation and performance, optimising how we deploy resources and ultimately creating greater value for our clients.”

Jasen Gast, President and CEO of Oilfield Service Professionals, added:

“This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver industry-leading technology and best-in-class service. By aligning with Odfjell Technology, we strengthen our global footprint and expand the fully integrated service offering to our clients, bringing value to stakeholders.”

The partnership is effective immediately, with joint projects already underway in selected international markets. Both companies are committed to delivering measurable value through a collaborative and client-focused approach.

About Oilfield Service Professionals LLC (OSP)

Oilfield Service Professionals LLC (OSP) is a top-tier technology provider specialising in well construction, completions, downhole intervention systems, and abandonment for both onshore and offshore operations. Since 2018, OSP has been delivering high-quality products and services, including retrievable service packers, bridge plugs, cement retainers, plug launchers, and flow-back equipment. The company's commitment to quality, integrity, innovation, value, and safety drives its mission to provide reliable and cost-effective solutions to the world's most challenging environments.

About Odfjell Technology Ltd

Odfjell Technology combines 50 years of industry experience with the technology of tomorrow to develop solutions for the changing energy market. With a strong legacy in well services, offshore operations, engineering and project management, the company delivers safe, efficient, and sustainable solutions that reduce time, cost, and carbon emissions for clients. Odfjell Technology operates in more than 30 countries, employing over 2,500 highly skilled professionals worldwide.