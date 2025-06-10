NextSilicon Joins the OpenMP Effort

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextSilicon has joined the OpenMP ARB, a group of leading hardware and software vendors and research organizations creating the standard for the most popular shared-memory parallel programming model in use today.

The OpenMP API is a portable, scalable model that gives parallel programmers a simple and flexible interface for developing parallel applications.

NextSilicon is a Tel Aviv based deep-tech startup that is redefining the future of high-performance computing with its groundbreaking Intelligent Compute Architecture (ICA). Blending adaptive computing with tightly integrated, self-optimizing software and hardware, ICA delivers unmatched performance, efficiency, and scalability for the world’s most demanding computational workloads.

From finance and energy to healthcare, manufacturing, and scientific research, organizations that rely on intensive, complex computations benefit from NextSilicon’s ability to dynamically optimize workloads—achieving efficient performance at any scale while eliminating vendor lock-in. By supporting open languages, standard frameworks like OpenMP, and a broad software ecosystem, NextSilicon empowers developers with the flexibility to innovate without constraints. Founded in 2018 by CEO Elad Raz, NextSilicon has grown rapidly to over 350 employees worldwide and is enabling customers across research and commercial industries to accelerate time-to-science and innovation.

“We’re thrilled to join the OpenMP Architecture Review Board, a cornerstone of the HPC community and an essential force in advancing open, portable parallel programming. At NextSilicon, we believe the future of high-performance computing must be built on open systems that empower researchers—not lock them in. Our Intelligent Compute Architecture is designed to eliminate the need for complex, domain-specific languages and enable developers to harness performance using familiar, widely supported frameworks like OpenMP. We’re excited to contribute to the continued evolution of this vital standard.” — Elad Raz, Founder and CEO, NextSilicon.

"The OpenMP ARB is pleased to welcome NextSilicon to the OpenMP ARB. We are looking forward to closely collaborating with our newest member to ensure that the OpenMP API will be a key component of the of Intelligent Compute Architecture ecosystem," says Michael Klemm, OpenMP ARB CEO.

The OpenMP ARB now has 32 members.

About OpenMP

The OpenMP Architecture Review Board (ARB) has as mission to standardize directive-based multi-language high-level parallelism that is performant, productive and portable. Jointly defined by a group of major computer hardware and software vendors, the OpenMP API is a portable, scalable model that gives parallel programmers a simple and flexible interface for developing parallel applications for platforms ranging from embedded systems and accelerator devices to multicore systems and shared-memory systems. The OpenMP ARB owns the OpenMP brand, oversees the OpenMP specification and produces and approves new versions of the specification. Further information can be found at http://www.openmp.org/.