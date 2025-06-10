EDO and The Trade Desk Bring New CTV Measurement Approach to Programmatic Media Buying

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDO, the TV outcomes company, today announced the integration of its Convergent TV measurement with global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). The partnership marks the first time advertisers on The Trade Desk platform can access EDO’s investment-grade data across all brand categories. The new solution empowers advertisers to measure and optimize their convergent TV investments within existing workflows.

Agency and brand marketers can now seamlessly access EDO’s predictive mid-funnel outcomes — such as brand searches and website visits — proven signals of consumer intent that correlate with future sales. The integration enables brands to compare performance to industry benchmarks, overlay their own first-party data, and make smarter bidding and optimization decisions.

For the first time, this powerful dataset is available to advertisers across the open web without a direct integration with EDO. This turnkey access to outcomes data empowers advertisers to make strategic, well-informed decisions with the agility to navigate ongoing economic uncertainty.

“Marketers are under increasing pressure to prove the value of their CTV investments — and they demand predictive outcomes to do so,” said Kevin Krim, President & CEO, EDO. “This partnership with The Trade Desk is a major step forward for our industry, bringing investment-grade outcome measurement directly into the platforms where decisions are made. This is about programmatic enablement for a streaming-first world — immediate, interoperable, and built for action.”

“As CTV continues to drive innovation across the open internet, there is growing demand to rethink traditional approaches to measurement. EDO’s integration with The Trade Desk marks a key step in this evolution,” said Samantha Jacobson, Chief Strategy Officer, The Trade Desk. “By integrating EDO’s proprietary TV outcomes data, we’re giving our clients the tools they need to drive smarter planning, measurement, bidding, and better results on CTV that meet the business objectives of their omnichannel campaigns.”

"We're always seeking innovative and scalable measurement solutions that empower our clients to make real-time decisions that drive business impact," said Maureen Bosetti, U.S. Chief Investment Officer, IPG Mediabrands. "As programmatic CTV remains one of the fastest-growing investment channels, it's critical we take an AI-driven approach. EDO's integration with The Trade Desk grants access to outcome-based signals, providing clarity on what's working and enabling us to deliver precision at scale."

The partnership builds on EDO’s momentum in integrating its predictive TV outcomes measurement across the media ecosystem, including recent partnerships with DoubleVerify Scibids AI™ and Chalice AI, which are available to build custom algorithms on The Trade Desk. These integrations enable AI-powered optimization, cross-platform planning, and more efficient media activation — all driven by outcomes data that ties ad exposures to actual consumer behavior.

About EDO

EDO is the TV outcomes company. Our leading measurement platform connects convergent TV airings to the ad-driven consumer behaviors most predictive of future sales. EDO empowers the advertising industry to maximize media impact, optimize creative performance, and know the fair value of every impression — across linear and streaming for an increasingly programmatic world. By combining immediate engagement signals with world-class decision science and vertical AI, EDO equips industry leaders with syndicated, investment-grade data that aligns media to business results — with detailed competitive, category, and historical insights. Leading brands, agencies, networks, streamers, and studios trust EDO’s TV intelligence to know what works.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.