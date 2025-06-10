KiWear Unveils Smart Ring Input Solution for AI Glasses in Collaboration with Qualcomm at AWE USA 2025

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KiWear, Inc. today announced a reference design for a smart ring input solution for use with smart glasses and AI glasses during Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s opening keynote presentation at AWE USA 2025.

The collaboration aims to help OEMs develop interactive solutions for AI smart glass partners. Industry analysts expect 60% year-over-year growth in 2025 and a sustained CAGR of over 60% through 2029.

“Qualcomm Technologies is fueling the AI glasses industry with our Snapdragon® XR Platforms. KiWear's smart ring, featuring algorithms co-developed with Qualcomm Technologies, makes an ideal input device for smart glasses and AI glasses,” said Ziad Asghar, SVP & GM of XR at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This new reference design represents a step forward in helping OEMs to deliver solutions that enable intuitive and discreet gesture based interaction for the growing category of AI smart glasses.

“We are thrilled to build next generation input solutions for both AI and XR together with industry leaders such as Qualcomm,” said Chris Shi, Founder and CEO of KiWear, Inc.

Leading HCI Innovation

KiWear, recognized as a leader in HCI innovations, has developed cutting-edge smart ring technology that enables seamless hand-centric interactions with smart glasses and AI glasses. The company's solutions address fundamental input challenges that have limited widespread smart glasses adoption.

Founded in April 2025, KiWear is a Delaware-based company delivering comprehensive HCI solutions for multi-DoF controllers, smart rings, and wearables. The company brings together prominent computer vision scientists, AI/XR integration experts, and hardware/software innovators, with expertise spanning conceptualization to mass production.

KiWear has forged collaborations and delivers exclusive solutions to six of the global top 10 consumer electronics leaders. With R&D hubs in Shanghai and Beijing beyond its U.S. headquarters, the company partners with premier technology conglomerates to enable natural HCI solutions for next-generation XR and AI products.

Live Demonstrations

Conference attendees can experience KiWear's smart ring and watch technologies at the Qualcomm Technologies’ booth (Booth 209) during AWE USA, showcasing seamless integration with smart glasses platforms.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.