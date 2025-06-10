DEEPX and Wind River Collaborate to Advance Mission-Critical Edge AI Applications

SEOUL, South Korea & ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEEPX, a pioneering on-device AI semiconductor company, and Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, have collaborated on a hardware and software solution for next-generation edge AI. The partnership combines DEEPX’s on-device AI semiconductors with Wind River’s VxWorks® real-time operating system (RTOS) and Wind River® Helix™ Virtualization Platform to help advance solutions for mission-critical industries such as aerospace, defense, industrial, and robotics.

“Edge AI is on a path to unlock incredible opportunities across a diverse range of industries. Together with Wind River’s long heritage in software for markets that are highly dependent on safety, security, reliability, and edge expertise, DEEPX can provide customers with innovative edge AI platforms that deliver exceptional performance, cost, and power efficiency,” said Lokwon Kim, CEO, DEEPX.

“The growth of real-time physical AI is creating immense potential for mission-critical environments while also presenting new, complex challenges. The collaboration between DEEPX’s advanced AI semiconductors and Wind River’s proven edge technologies will help advance AI to deliver tremendous outcomes across applications and industries,” said Avijit Sinha, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Global Business Development, Wind River.

With the enablement of DEEPX’s neural processing units (NPUs) on Wind River technologies, companies can easily add accelerated AI to their real-time or edge systems, at lower cost. DEEPX and Wind River work to deliver a pre-validated solution stack that addresses safety and security issues, helping companies significantly reduce complexity and development cycles.

A leader in on-device AI, DEEPX develops advanced AI semiconductors that optimize performance, reduce power consumption, and enhance cost efficiency across various industries, including smart camera modules, smart mobility, smart factories, consumer electronics, smart cities, surveillance systems, and AI servers. DEEPX’s cutting-edge AI chips are engineered for maximum efficiency and effortless integration into any device.

Market-leading VxWorks is the industry’s most trusted and widely deployed RTOS for mission-critical systems that must be secure and safe. The first commercial RTOS to support Open Container Initiative (OCI)–compliant containers, VxWorks enables companies to rapidly deploy new software-defined capabilities. Helix Platform is a hypervisor solution that enables engineering teams to consolidate multiple systems onto a single high-performance embedded system. It streamlines safety certification, reduces project risk, and accelerates time-to-market.

About DEEPX

DEEPX is leading the next-generation semiconductor market with its innovative AI technology and global competitiveness. The company has filed over 300 patents worldwide and registered more than 70, securing world-class proprietary AI semiconductor technology assets. DEEPX has been listed in the EE Times “Silicon 100” for two consecutive years and was named “Best Company in the AI Semiconductor Industry” by U.S. market research firm Frost & Sullivan. DEEPX continues solidifying its position as a key player in the AI semiconductor market through its global achievements and recognition for its innovation and technological leadership.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.