Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon and Its Corporate Foundation Partner With James Beard Public Market to Improve Health Through Nutrition Education and Food Access

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regence and its philanthropic arm, Cambia Health Foundation, have committed a combined total of $500,000* to support the James Beard Public Market and its Nutrition for All Initiative, a cornerstone program of the highly anticipated culinary destination set to open in downtown Portland in summer 2026.

The Nutrition for All Initiative is a core pillar of the Market’s mission to promote health equity through accessible nutrition education and food access. The contributions from Regence and Cambia Health Foundation will support nutrition-education classes, cooking workshops and community outreach events, with a focus on historically underserved communities.

"As a founding sponsor, this partnership aligns perfectly with our dedication to supporting the health and well-being of our communities,” said Michael Cole, president of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon. “Our investment will empower families to make healthier food choices, increase food literacy across age groups and reduce barriers to fresh, nutritious food.”

The James Beard Public Market, located at 622 SW Alder St., will serve as a vibrant, year-round marketplace showcasing local farmers, artisans and chefs. Since announcing its location in October 2024, the project has raised more than $4.2 million and completed the purchase of its building in January 2025.

"Regence and Cambia Health Foundation’s investment will help deliver impactful programming that reaches thousands of Oregonians," said Jessica Elkan, executive director, James Beard Public Market. "Their support is crucial to our mission of creating equitable opportunities for a healthier and more resilient community."

*Regence is providing a $400,000 commitment; Cambia Health Foundation is providing a $100,000 commitment.

About Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, headquartered in Portland, has served Oregonians since 1941 and now provides nearly 990,000 people with comprehensive health insurance solutions. As a taxpaying nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit regence.com, facebook.com/regencebluecrossblueshield.

About Cambia Health Foundation

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Regence, connecting the organization's philanthropic dollars to communities through nonprofit partners. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded over $137 million in grants to advance patient and family centered care for all. We purposefully invest in ideas that expand access to behavioral health care to advance equity through whole-person health. For more information, please visit cambiahealthfoundation.org/.

About James Beard Public Market

Projected to open in summer 2026, the James Beard Public Market will be a community-focused space, dedicated to honoring the legacy of James Beard by celebrating the best of Oregon’s food and culture. Located at 622 SW Alder Street in downtown Portland, James Beard Public Market will include 40 small businesses, and will encompass a teaching kitchen, event space, restaurant, bakery, fish market, butcher, cheese shop, wine merchant, local farm stalls, prepared foods, cookbook store, and fast casual dining. The Market will be a place where Oregonians and visitors alike can connect with local food producers, chefs, and artisans.