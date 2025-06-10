Binary Defense Announces Partnership with Palo Alto Networks to Deliver Managed Detection and Response Services Powered by Cortex XSIAM

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Binary Defense, the trusted Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and enterprise defense provider, today announced a new partnership with Palo Alto Networks to provide expert implementation and MDR services for organizations deploying Cortex XSIAM, the industry’s leading AI-driven platform for security operations transformation.

Through this partnership, Binary Defense will serve as a trusted services partner for organizations looking to maximize the value of their XSIAM investment, offering both implementation expertise and 24/7 MDR delivered directly within the customer’s XSIAM environment.

"Palo Alto Networks is redefining security operations with XSIAM, and we are proud to partner with leading MDR providers to bring the benefits of end-to-end SOC transformation to our joint customers,” said Anar Desai, Vice President North America Channel Sales, Palo Alto Networks. “Binary Defense brings deep domain expertise and a proven track record of delivering MDR services, and together with this new offering we’re delivering joint customers an AI-driven security operations platform and services that help them stop breaches.”

“XSIAM represents a transformative shift in how security operations are managed, but the path to successful adoption requires more than just technology, it takes the right expertise, integrations, and operational support,” said Dave Kennedy, Chief Hacking Officer at Binary Defense. “We’re proud to partner with Palo Alto Networks to help organizations deploy, tune, and run XSIAM more effectively while delivering real outcomes through our managed detection and response service.”

The partnership with Palo Alto Networks is built around flexibility – empowering organizations to choose the support model that aligns with their operational needs and internal expertise. Whether customers want hands-on involvement, shared responsibility, or full-service support, Binary Defense offers control, transparency, and options tailored to every stage of their XSIAM journey.

Implementation – For organizations looking to accelerate XSIAM deployment with confidence, Binary Defense offers guided onboarding, visibility assessments, log source mapping, custom use case configuration, data integration, alert configuration, and detection tuning to help teams get up and running quickly and effectively.

For organizations looking to accelerate XSIAM deployment with confidence, Binary Defense offers guided onboarding, visibility assessments, log source mapping, custom use case configuration, data integration, alert configuration, and detection tuning to help teams get up and running quickly and effectively. Co-Managed XSIAM MDR – Security teams that want to stay hands-on while offloading day-to-day work can lean on Binary Defense to handle alert triage, enrichment, and investigation within their XSIAM environment while retaining full platform ownership and visibility.

Security teams that want to stay hands-on while offloading day-to-day work can lean on Binary Defense to handle alert triage, enrichment, and investigation within their XSIAM environment while retaining full platform ownership and visibility. Fully Managed XSIAM MDR – For organizations seeking a turnkey, expert-driven experience, Binary Defense delivers comprehensive MDR directly inside the customer’s XSIAM environment. Acting as an extension of the security team, Binary Defense provides around-the-clock detection, investigation, threat hunting, and response.

Supporting the Security Operations of the Future

This isn’t a one-size-fits-all model. Whether customers want Binary Defense to implement, co-manage, or fully manage XSIAM, the goal is to make the platform work for their specific operational needs. The approach is rooted in flexibility and collaboration – ensuring customers retain the autonomy, visibility, and strategic alignment they require, whether Binary Defense leads the full engagement or works alongside channel resell partners to deliver ongoing detection and response.

By delivering its MDR services directly inside a customer’s XSIAM instance, Binary Defense helps security teams move faster, stay leaner, and focus on what matters most: resilience and risk reduction. This flexible approach is especially valuable to teams facing talent shortages, operational gaps, or complex hybrid environments. The company’s goal is to meet customers where they are – whether they’re just beginning to migrate to XSIAM or already fully deployed – and to act as an extension of the internal security team, delivering world-class detection and response without compromising visibility or control.

About Binary Defense

Binary Defense is a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, trusted by hundreds of organizations to protect what matters most. Our team of SOC analysts, threat hunters, detection engineers, and threat researchers work around the clock to deliver proactive, risk-focused security outcomes. We bring the attacker’s mindset to defense, helping clients detect threats earlier, respond faster, and continuously improve their security posture.

For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.