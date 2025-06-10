Vermont State University Selects YuJa Panorama LMS Accessibility Platform to Help Support Title II Compliance and Create Accessible Learning Materials

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vermont State University, part of the Vermont State Colleges System, has selected the YuJa Panorama LMS Accessibility Platform to help support its commitment to inclusive education and meet Title II regulations across the institution’s five campuses and learning sites.

Institutional leaders were seeking a robust accessibility solution that goes beyond the basic to address the full spectrum of digital accessibility concerns, such as math format support, inline remediation, and integration with the WYSIWYG editor. YuJa Panorama has powerful remediation engines that detect, prioritize, and help instructors correct inaccessible content in documents and images, while advanced analytics help instructors and institutional leaders understand what students are using and what they need to be successful. The platform automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents, provides users with customized website accessibility profiles, and directly integrates with the Canvas Learning Management System.

"YuJa Panorama was designed to help instructors and instructional designers meet compliance standards as they create and deliver accessible course content,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to provide a robust suite of accessibility tools that Vermont State University needs to create an inclusive learning environment.”

ABOUT VERMONT STATE UNIVERSITY

Vermont State University is a public university with multiple campuses and learning sites throughout Vermont, and it is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). The university is part of the Vermont State Colleges System of higher education, where it is joined by the Community College of Vermont in their collective mission to serve Vermonters for the benefit of the state.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and compliance applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to deliver engaging and compliant media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Toronto, Canada. Learn more at www.yuja.com.