Enlaps launches Tikee mini+

GRENOBLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enlaps, the leader in long term project monitoring solutions introduces today Tikee mini+ with brand new features that makes a more powerful timelapse camera with extended capabilities.

Following the massive adoption of Tikee mini we have decided to improve drastically the capture experience with Tikee mini+ by offering 6 major new features representing a major breakthrough in project monitoring Share

« Following the massive adoption of Tikee mini we have decided to improve drastically the capture experience with Tikee mini+ by offering 6 major new features representing a major breakthrough in project monitoring » said Antoine Auberton-Hervé Co-founder CEO of Enlaps.

New Features Include:

True View: allow the possibility to choose between the original view 120° super-wide fisheye, 110° view wide angle without distortion, 90° view a higher frame to focus attention on what matters most.

Live Preview: Adjust framing directly via the Tikee Remote mobile app to ensure optimal shooting conditions.

Low Light Mode: Automatically improves image quality at sunrise or in dim environments, delivering sharp, clean visuals.

White Balance Lock: Ensures color consistency across captures, ideal for indoor settings, scientific research, and phenology.

Adaptive Interval: Automatically sets the optimal capture frequency to extend battery life and simplify long-term shoots.

Rotation Settings: Switch easily between portrait and landscape modes, with no mounting limitations, great for vertical projects and social media formats.

Tikee mini+ retains the same ultra-compact design, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and supports 4G/LTE and WiFi connectivity.

As part of the Enlaps ecosystem, Tikee mini+ is compatible with the myTikee cloud platform, offering immersive content creation and advanced data analysis.

Pricing and Availability

Tikee mini+ is available today at an unchanged price of 799€/999$ excluding tax.

About Enlaps

Enlaps designs integrated solutions for small-scale to large-scale site monitoring based on the self-autonomous timelapse camera Tikee (for Timekeeper) connected to a SaaS platform called myTikee in order to provide quality and informative content to companies and professional photographers in the construction, events, smart cities, agriculture, research and tourism sectors.