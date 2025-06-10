Syntax Data and Prometheum ATS Partner to Deliver Indexing Services into Blockchain Securities Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntax Data, a financial data and technology provider offering data-optimized index solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Prometheum ATS, a FINRA member and SEC-registered broker-dealer and trading platform for blockchain-based securities. Prometheum ATS is a subsidiary of Prometheum Inc. (“Prometheum”), a market infrastructure provider for blockchain-based securities.

“Syntax’s index products provide a compliant path for innovation across structured products and ETFs in blockchain environments.” Share

Syntax and Prometheum ATS will bridge traditional indexing with blockchain-enabled market infrastructure, supporting the next phase of growth for blockchain-based securities and investment products. The collaboration will start by extending Syntax Direct’s direct indexing capabilities to RIAs and other institutions trading through Prometheum ATS. The firms will also explore the creation of bespoke indices enabling the development of on-chain investment products from RIAs, asset managers, banks, and product issuers.

“At Syntax, we recognize that on-chain securities and investment products are emerging as an indexable product set that will require robust market data services as it matures,” said Sarah Grieco, Director of National Accounts at Syntax Data. “Syntax’s index products provide a compliant path for innovation across structured products and ETFs in blockchain environments.”

To develop index and data feeds between both parties, Prometheum ATS plans to supply on-chain securities market data into Syntax Direct – Syntax’s scalable platform that enables investment advisors to create customized, branded indices and financial products – while Syntax plans to deliver an index data feed into Prometheum ATS. As more on‑chain securities products and index data become available on Prometheum ATS, the partners anticipate asset managers and product managers will launch white‑label funds, SMAs, ETFs, and other products that track Syntax indices – each issued, traded, custodied, cleared, and settled on Prometheum’s end‑to‑end blockchain infrastructure.

“A transparent data layer is the foundation of efficient capital markets,” said Aaron Kaplan, co‑CEO of Prometheum Inc. “As securities and investment funds increasingly migrate to blockchain rails, investors need the same reliable indices and analytics they rely on in traditional markets. By partnering with Syntax, we’re ensuring those building blocks are in place from day one.”

These direct indexing capabilities are expected to be available soon to all RIAs and institutions trading through Prometheum ATS. For more information on Syntax Direct, please click here. For more information on Prometheum ATS, please click here.

ABOUT SYNTAX DATA

Syntax Data is a financial data and technology company that empowers investment managers, wealth advisors, and financial institutions with precise, transparent data solutions that optimize index development, portfolio customization, and investment analysis to drive better investment outcomes. Syntax operates through three segments: Affinity® Data, Syntax Direct, and Syntax Indices. Built on its patented Functional Information System (FIS®) technology inspired by systems sciences, Syntax’s solutions are powered by the most comprehensive, granular, and accurate revenue-derived data available on the market. Learn more at www.SyntaxData.com.

ABOUT PROMETHEUM

Prometheum Inc. supports the full lifecycle of securities on the blockchain through its broker-dealer network and market infrastructure for the issuance, trading, and custody of blockchain-based securities. Its subsidiary broker-dealers include Prometheum ATS (secondary market trading), Prometheum Capital (custody, clearing, and settlement), Prometheum Coinery (digital transfer agent), and ProFinancial (capital formation and distribution). For more information, please visit www.Prometheum.com.