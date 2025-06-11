FreeWheel Expands Premium CTV Marketplace Through Enhanced Partnerships

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry, announced new and expanded CTV partnerships with leading streaming and platform partners including Fubo, LG Ads, Philo, Plex, TCL Ads, Telly, Wurl and more. These partnerships mark a major expansion of FreeWheel’s premium video marketplace and commitment to unifying the programmatic advertising ecosystem for advertisers, agencies and publishers.

As buyers navigate continually blurry lines between platforms and devices, FreeWheel is committed to simplifying the premium CTV ecosystem to help advertisers of all sizes reach their audiences in high-impact environments. This ranges from enterprise-level buying platforms for agencies through FreeWheel’s Advertiser Suite to small, new-to-video advertisers via Universal Ads, the new, cross-industry TV advertising platform powered by FreeWheel technology.

With these expanded partnerships and capabilities, FreeWheel is ensuring that FreeWheel supply-side platform clients gain unique access to a premium CTV marketplace, while also providing publishers with a streamlined access point to a wide range of demand.

“FreeWheel is opening the door for even more brands to activate against Fubo’s live CTV sports, news and entertainment content,” said Jennifer Hess, Vice President, Global Ad Operations, Fubo. “We are proud to support this broader initiative that creates synergies across programmatic advertising and taps into forward-thinking solutions like Universal Ads. Together we can connect the buy and sell side in new and valuable ways.”





“Philo has always focused on helping brands reach their relevant audiences simply and flexibly across our premium, brand-safe CTV inventory and highly engaged viewership,” said Aulden Kaye Yi, Head of Advertising Partnerships, Philo. “Our partnership with FreeWheel is furthering this mission, creating the opportunity for new advertisers to harness the power of the biggest screen in the house in a streamlined and scalable way.”





“Partnering with FreeWheel is a great way to help elevate Plex’s premium FAST & AVOD inventory for buyers,” says Zach Chapman, CRO at Plex. “By upgrading our technology to include self-service capabilities and greater efficiencies, we’re unlocking access to top-tier on-platform demand from partners like Comcast, Locality, and Universal Ads. This is a major step forward in making it easier for buyers to transact and invest more confidently in the streaming TV ecosystem.”





"FreeWheel is a highly valued strategic partner that amplifies TCL Ad's strategic execution capabilities. This integration enables streamlined delivery of highly targeted advertising within premium CTV environments through generative AI-powered content for our free streaming services,” says Rebecca Wan, Head of Business Development at TCL Ads. “FreeWheel’s marketplace serves as a driving force in maximizing audience monetization potential and accelerating growth for our ad-supported business."





“Our partnership with FreeWheel unlocks a new era of opportunity for brands—bringing together precision targeting, creative freedom beyond the 30-second spot, and real performance at the moment viewers are most engaged,” said Seho Lee, President of Advertising for Telly. "By combining FreeWheel’s premium demand and technology with Telly’s dual-screen TV design and always on smart screen, we’re enabling advertisers to connect more meaningfully with audiences during the moments that matter most.”





“As the technology behind publisher ad insertion, Wurl enables smarter ad delivery with better data, custom formats, and scene-level targeting. Our collaboration with FreeWheel has significantly enhanced our ability to make contextually relevant moments biddable for streaming advertisers, at scale,” says Ria Madrid, Vice President of Advertising Partnerships for Wurl. “By leveraging FreeWheel’s unified platform, we’re able to connect with top-tier demand partners and deliver their campaigns alongside content that resonates and drives outcomes.”

“Buyers are increasingly looking to premium streaming inventory as the best way to reach diverse and fragmented audiences,” says Greg Bel, Vice President of Supply at FreeWheel. “By bringing together these premium streaming partners, FreeWheel is paving the way for smarter, scalable ways for buyers to find audiences in the current and future state of media buying.”

In addition to increasing the scale and diversity of supply, the enhanced marketplace also provides media buyers with advanced customization, standardized data signals, and optimized bidding to make it seamless for advertisers to reach their intended audiences, at scale. As the industry continues to evolve, FreeWheel is building a more connected and efficient media ecosystem that sets a new standard for TV advertising.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.