Spice AI Partners With Databricks to Extend Operational Data & AI Capabilities to Real-Time Applications and Agents

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spice AI, a leader in enabling organizations to drive value from their operational data in AI applications and agent development, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, with the launch of Spice AI’s new integration with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. The new integration increases developer productivity, accelerates the building of AI applications and agents, and enables organizations to drive more value from their data leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Organizations are under increasing pressure to drive top-line revenue growth and value from their data while reducing cost and complexity when building applications while also maintaining high standards of security and governance. With Spice AI and Databricks, customers enjoy native access to Unity Catalog, Databricks’ open and unified governance solution, and Databricks SQL, the company’s intelligent data warehouse. With enterprise-grade security via the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, the partnership also includes a direct integration with Databricks Mosaic AI Gateway and Mosaic AI Model Serving.

Built on an open lakehouse architecture, Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform enables customers to democratize and scale data and AI across their organization. With Spice AI and Databricks, customers can reduce operational complexity, improve application performance, and accelerate time-to-market for their applications and AI agents.

Native Integrations

"The Databricks and Spice AI partnership bridges the gap between cloud-scale analytics and edge computing requirements, enabling organizations to build next-generation intelligent applications. By combining Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform with Spice AI's edge computing capabilities, customers can deploy sophisticated AI applications that operate across cloud and edge environments,” said Luke Kim, Founder & CEO, at Spice AI.

Key Spice AI capabilities available to Databricks customers include:

Native integration with Databricks SQL warehouse for high-performance SQL queries with Spice.ai acceleration.

Unified query across Databricks, on-premises, and edge data sources.

Native support for Databricks Mosaic AI model serving and embeddings.

Unity Catalog integration for governance and security including credential vendoring.

Apache Iceberg TM & Delta Lake support for query and management of open format tables via Unity Catalog.

& Delta Lake support for query and management of open format tables via Unity Catalog. Service Principal M2M & U2M OAuth authentication for enterprise-grade role-based security.

“Partnering with Spice AI has transformed how NRC Health delivers AI-driven insights. By unifying siloed data across systems, we accelerated AI feature development, reducing time-to-market from months to weeks - and sometimes days. More than boosting speed and efficiency, Spice has empowered our developers to build dependable, patient-centric tools, like AI-powered rounding summaries, that directly improve care. With predictable costs and faster innovation, Spice isn't just solving some of our data and AI challenges - it’s helping us redefine personalized healthcare,” said Tim Ottersburg, VP of Technology, NRC Health.

"Today, nearly every enterprise organization is looking to invest in domain-specific AI agents. Successfully leveraging operational data is a key success factor in building agents that make a real business impact,” said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. “We are thrilled to partner with Spice AI to deliver a solution on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform that enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data and deliver true data intelligence to our joint customers.”

Spice AI’s support for the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform is available today. To learn more about the partnership with Databricks, visit https://spice.ai/ or stop by the Spice AI at Booth #D114 at Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, June 10-13.

About Spice AI

Spice AI is purpose-built to help enterprises ground AI in data. By unifying federated data query, retrieval, and AI inference into a single engine, Spice mitigates AI hallucinations, accelerates data access for mission-critical workloads, and makes it simple and easy for developers to build fast and accurate data-intensive applications across cloud, edge, or on-prem.

To read more about Spice AI’s recent product announcement enabling a portable compute engine for data-grounded AI, please visit: https://spiceai.org/blog/announcing-1.0-stable

Spice AI is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information on how Spice AI helps customers drive value from their data and accelerate their AI application and agent development, please visit: https://spice.ai/.