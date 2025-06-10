Sills Cummis & Gross Uses Intapp Billstream to Bolster Revenue Management

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announced today that Sills Cummis & Gross (Sills Cummis), a full-service commercial law firm, has adopted Intapp Billstream. This strategic use of technology underscores Sills Cummis’ commitment to innovation, efficiency, and delivering excellent client service.

Simplifying and accelerating the prebill process

“We initially purchased Intapp Billstream to simplify operations for our billing teams and to eliminate the need to interpret and manually key in handwritten data,” said Donald Grover, COO of Sills Cummis. “But we were surprised at just how easily our lawyers and legal secretaries embraced the technology, resulting in a faster process for creating, reviewing, and sending bills.”

Using Intapp Billstream, Sills Cummis is now producing timelier proforma invoices that accelerate billing and collections. The solution facilitates a collaborative process between the firm’s lawyers and billing teams, and it integrates directly with the firm’s financial management system. The firm can also digitally review and approve prebills to accelerate monthly billing and provide more timely invoices to clients.

Supporting deployment and adoption

Intapp’s innovative delivery team brings more than 20 years of industry expertise to help guide firms like Sills Cummis through successful deployments and ensure product adoption. Client success specialists take an iterative, user-centric, and collaborative approach to software implementation. This tight alignment with stakeholders and customized approach ensures the new software delivers business value based on individual needs and objectives.

“The Intapp implementation and support team was excellent –– very knowledgeable, communicative, and always willing to jump in,” said Grover. “We went live on Intapp Billstream seamlessly, thanks to the team at Intapp managing the process using both their technical resources and industry-veteran subject matter expertise.”

Multiplying success with Intapp

“We’re thrilled to see Sills Cummis using Intapp Billstream to successfully automate their prebilling workflows, allowing them to get invoices out more quickly, with less burden on their members,” said Laura Saklad, Legal Industry Principal at Intapp. “This integrated approach accelerates the work-to-cash cycle by ensuring members have always-on access to proformas and built-in workflows to facilitate proforma reviews and approvals.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn.

About Sills Cummis & Gross

Sills Cummis & Gross is a full-service commercial law firm focused on providing quality and effective legal services to a diverse range of clients. The Firm’s client base extends from Fortune 500 companies to emerging growth businesses and foreign corporations conducting business within the United States. To learn more: visit www.sillscummis.com.