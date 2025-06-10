1Password and the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme unveil bespoke livery by female Canadian artist ahead of 2025 Canadian Grand Prix.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme and Team Cyber Security Partner, 1Password, have unveiled a bespoke livery that will run on Alisha Palmowski’s car over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. Designed by emerging Canadian artist Kirsten McCrea, the one-of-a-kind livery is a celebration of female excellence and talent across sports, design, and technology. This artistic collaboration embodies a shared commitment to breaking down barriers in motorsport and cybersecurity, ensuring more women have clear pathways to become future drivers, engineers, and technology leaders.

“Every champion starts with a dream — and the courage to chase it,” said Jeannie De Guzman, Chief Operating Officer, 1Password. “At 1Password, we stand with those building the future with passion, purpose, and resilience. Through our partnership with Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme, we are proud to safeguard Alisha’s digital life as she races this weekend in Montreal, inspiring a new generation to win, on the track, in technology, and beyond.”

Championing Excellence Through Bold Design

1Password and the Oracle Red Bull Racing brand teams partnered with Canadian muralist Kirsten McCrea, entrusting her with the creative lead to approach this livery as a canvas for storytelling that’s dynamic, powerful, and designed to reflect movement and growth. Empowering and investing in emerging talent is the core of who the Team is, and collaborating with local artist McCrea for this bespoke design continues both Red Bull and 1Password’s mission to champion the talent of tomorrow with action. This design is a unique take on Red Bull Racing’s iconic branding and a new opportunity to represent and redefine what it means to be part of the Red Bull family.

Rooted in Canadian identity, the livery features a palette of red for Canada and blue for Quebec, and it’s anchored by a pattern of stylized dandelion seeds in motion, radiating from behind the driver. Each seed symbolizes ambition and ideas taking flight, drawing inspiration from the iconic Expo 67 logo and capturing the spirit of Canada’s celebration of innovation and progress. Ripples emanating from the back wheel represent how one woman’s impact can carry outward, creating space and opportunity for others to follow. It’s not just a design—it’s a declaration: ambition belongs here.

Kirsten McCrea, who built her career in the male-dominated worlds of muralism and street art, drew inspiration from Alisha’s rise through the ranks of professional racing and said, “An all-woman team is rare. I know what it takes to break into spaces where you weren’t expected to be, and I wanted the design to reflect that. Not as a soft or symbolic gesture, but as something strong, graphic, and unapologetic.”

Alisha Palmowski, Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme Driver, said, “I am incredibly inspired by the design created by Kirsten McCrea and cannot wait to drive this livery in Montreal. I am personally drawn to bright, bold colours and am inspired by the underlying message of celebrating female talent across different industries. Driving in and representing a Canadian-inspired livery this weekend is something that I will cherish forever. A big thank you to 1Password and Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme for the opportunity.”

Canadian Grand Prix Livery Reveal Celebration

1Password and the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme unveiled the bespoke livery during an immersive celebratory event at Ricarda’s Atrium in downtown Toronto. Hosted by Alicia West, radio personality and in-stadium announcer for the Toronto Argonauts, the evening brought together Canadian leaders from sports, technology, and design to celebrate performance, leadership, and innovation. A panel conversation among female executives, founders, innovators, and athletes explored personal stories of ambition, resilience, and the future of sport and technology. DJ Lissa Monet, co-founder of the all-female DJ agency LUXELIFE SOUND, set the tone with a high-energy soundtrack for the night.

Fans are at the heart of everything that the Team does. To celebrate the livery reveal, fans around the globe were invited to solve an acronym to ‘Crack the Code’—for a chance to experience the Canada Grand Prix weekend in full. As the campaign concludes, 1Password and the Team are set to welcome a few passionate fans to witness the bespoke livery on-track debut in Montreal.

Championing the Next Generation in Motorsport and Cybersecurity

1Password’s partnership with the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme reflects a shared commitment to uplifting the next generation of women in motorsport and cybersecurity. Together, the organizations are helping to build more inclusive pathways by providing mentorship, tools, and support to young talent ready to lead in high-performance environments.

As part of this mission, 1Password proudly supports rising star Alisha Palmowski, whose determination and ambition exemplify the spirit of progress both on the track and beyond. This collaboration is both a celebration of possibility and a commitment to the leaders who break barriers and shape what’s next. 1Password safeguards her digital life, ensuring that her most sensitive personal information —credentials, credit cards, and private race notes —remains secure and accessible wherever she goes.

To learn more about 1Password’s partnership with the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme, visit: https://1password.com/oracle-red-bull-racing.

