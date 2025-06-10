CentralSquare Selects AWS as its Preferred Cloud Provider in Five-Year Agreement to Power Solutions for Public Sector Agencies

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, CentralSquare Technologies, a leading provider of public sector software, announced a new strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver scalable, secure and resilient cloud solutions for state and local government agencies. Using AWS, CentralSquare is accelerating cloud adoption through a broader initiative to serve more than 1,000 agencies in the cloud by the end of the year. CentralSquare will use AWS to help law enforcement and emergency call centers automate administrative work and reduce costs to focus on helping people in need.

“Our joint approach brings together deep public sector expertise and world-class cloud capabilities,” said Kim Majerus, Vice President of State and Local Government and Education at AWS. “By moving emergency services to the cloud, we're helping first responders make split-second decisions with better information, while ensuring critical systems remain operational during disasters. We’re committed to working side by side with government leaders to deliver secure, scalable, and mission-driven modernization.”

In addition to formalizing their collaboration, both AWS and CentralSquare recently commissioned the 2025 Public Sector Cloud Adoption Report, which found that 94% of public sector leaders affirm the strategic importance of cloud solutions to their operations. Early adopters are reporting measurable gains in access to critical data, cross-departmental collaboration, and cyber resilience.

Additionally, 86% of all respondents were optimistic about the potential cloud could have on their agency, and nearly three-quarters of survey respondents highlighted the importance of working with providers who have public sector experience.

“Our work with AWS brings scalable and reliable cloud solutions to the organizations our communities depend on every day,” said Manolis Kotzabasakis, CEO of CentralSquare Technologies. “The research confirms what we’re seeing in the field—cloud is no longer a future concept, it’s a public sector imperative.”

CentralSquare leverages AWS to improve system resilience, accelerate emergency response, and enhance data security as part of a broader commitment to delivering secure, scalable solutions for the public sector. Edgar County, Illinois, utilizes CentralSquare’s cloud platform to eliminate the burden of costly server refreshes and maximize ROI, while Fairbanks, Alaska, chose CentralSquare’s cloud solution to remove single points of failure and bolster emergency preparedness, a particularly critical need for their remote location.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the leading provider of public sector software in North America. The best-run communities rely on CentralSquare to manage all aspects of their state and local governments – from public safety to public works. Our comprehensive software suite includes modern cloud-based solutions to support police, fire, finance, payments, permits, utility billing and much more. With more than 40 years of dedication to the public sector, today we proudly serve over 8,000 customers. Learn more at www.centralsquare.com.