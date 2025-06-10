Hightouch Awarded 2025 Databricks Retail and Consumer Goods ISV Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hightouch, the pioneering data and AI agents platform for marketers, is honored to announce its recognition as the 2025 Databricks Retail and Consumer Goods ISV Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the award highlights Hightouch's exceptional contributions and innovations in bridging data warehouses with marketing and business tools to power personalized customer experiences.

Over the past year, Hightouch has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to helping enterprise organizations build data intelligence through its collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company. Hightouch’s platform enables businesses to activate data from Databricks directly into downstream SaaS tools, such as CRMs, ad platforms, and customer engagement systems, empowering real-time omnichannel analytics and personalization. Joint efforts with Databricks have included co-developing native integrations, optimizing data syncing pipelines, and driving customer success through seamless, scalable data activation.

"Hightouch’s mission has always been to help businesses unlock the full potential of their data and Databricks is a critical partner in achieving that,” said Tejas Manohar, Co-CEO of Hightouch. “This recognition is a testament to the value we’ve created for modern marketers looking to deliver smarter, more data-driven campaigns powered by the AI Data Cloud.”

"We are thrilled to name Hightouch the 2025 Databricks Retailer and Consumer Goods ISV Partner of the Year," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "Data intelligence — AI that reasons on an enterprise’s own data — is a game-changer in the retail and consumer goods space. Hightouch's partnership with Databricks is essential to helping these organizations unify, analyze and activate their data to build AI applications that meet consumer needs."

A notable example of this partnership is Hightouch’s solution for Offsite Media Networks, a self-service audience management platform developed in partnership with Databricks to help retail media networks (RMNs) stand out. Together, Hightouch and Databricks empower retailers to build and activate AI-enhanced custom audiences across 50+ media channels—including DSPs, CTV platforms, and walled gardens—to secure premium brand dollars faster and more efficiently.

Visit Hightouch at Booth #517 at the Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, June 9-12.

