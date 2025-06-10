Element and Samsara Partner to Launch Comprehensive Fleet and Operations Management Offering Across Canada and the United States

SAN FRANCISCO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, and Element Fleet Management Corp. (“Element”) (TSX: EFN), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced a holistic fleet and operations management offering. This joint offering streamlines procurement and onboarding for shared customers, delivering greater safety and efficiency through the combined power of product solutions—far beyond traditional telematics.

“Fleet leaders today are facing rising operational costs, evolving regulatory standards, and the need for improved safety and sustainability,” said Robert Stobaugh, Chief Operating Officer, GTM, at Samsara. “With this partnership, enterprise and government fleets can unlock data-driven insights to help them more efficiently, safely and cost effectively manage their fleets.”

Through this expanded partnership, Element clients in Canada and the United States gain access to Samsara’s open platform, delivering real-time, data-driven insights across their physical and digital operations. By aligning Element’s lifecycle fleet management expertise with Samsara’s connected operations technology, fleet administrators benefit from a unified offering that manages the full lifecycle of critical assets—including vehicles and operations equipment.

Now fleet managers, compliance officers, IT leaders, and more can access a number of benefits including:

Improved safety and risk management through AI-powered incident detection and real-time coaching, along with integrated compliance tracking

Increased uptime with predictive maintenance and streamlined service planning

with predictive maintenance and streamlined service planning Enhanced transparency enabled by unified reporting across vehicles, equipment assets, and workflows

enabled by unified reporting across vehicles, equipment assets, and workflows Sustainability insights supporting electrification readiness, emissions tracking, and fleet optimization

electrification readiness, emissions tracking, and fleet optimization Unified client experience through integrated procurement, onboarding, and advisory services

through integrated procurement, onboarding, and advisory services Access to comprehensive, real-time operational and cost-saving strategies that are ready for deployment in response to evolving macroenvironment business challenges

“At the core of this unique partnership is a shared commitment to redefine how fleets operate—seamlessly integrating intelligence, automation, and expertise to create real enterprise value for our clients,” said David Madrigal, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Element. "Through our integrated expertise, we remain focused on maximizing the performance of clients' fleets so they can focus on growing their business."

Partnership in Action:

Join executives from Element, McLeod Software, and Samsara for a deeper dive into this partnership at Samsara’s customer conference, Beyond, on June 23 – 25 in San Diego, CA. The session, “Unleashing Workforce Potential: Maximizing Productivity With Data Integrations,” will look at using data integrations to optimize resources, streamline workflows, and boost your bottom line.​

More details on the integration can be found here.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven and client-centric company, we deliver value through scalable, sustainable, and technology-enabled fleet and mobility solutions. With operations across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and a growing global footprint through our technology platform Autofleet, we provide our clients with end-to-end fleet management services — from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, and risk management to route optimization, electric vehicle integration, and remarketing. At Element, we combine our fleet management expertise with advanced digital capabilities in order to unlock real-time data insights, dynamic planning tools, and advanced optimization that maximize the cost efficiency and vehicle productivity of our clients’ fleets. For more information, please visit: https://www.elementfleet.com.