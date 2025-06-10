Sovos Partners with Shopify to Automate Sales Tax Filing and Remittance for Merchants

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sovos, the always-on compliance company, today announced that it has partnered with Shopify to launch Shopify Tax automated filing, a powerful new feature that automates the preparation, filing and remittance of sales tax returns for Shopify merchants. This feature is now available to eligible merchants in the United States using Shopify Tax.

Sovos' Sales and Use Tax (SUT) Filing solution is integrated with Shopify Tax, offering merchants a more streamlined experience when it comes to managing their sales tax compliance. With automated filing, merchants can greatly reduce the hours spent preparing and filing returns each month, while helping minimize audit risk.

“Sales tax rules and laws are constantly evolving and left unchecked, can create serious and expensive problems for businesses down the road,” said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO, Sovos. “Shopify, through its partnership with Sovos, will greatly reduce the burden on sellers and allow them to focus on delivering for their customers.”

About Sovos

Sovos is transforming tax compliance from a business requirement to a force for growth. Sovos’ flagship product, the Sovos Compliance Cloud platform, enables businesses to identify, determine, and report on every tax obligation across the globe. Sovos processes 16 billion+ transactions per year, helping companies scale their compliance strategy in almost 200 countries.

More than 100,000 customers – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos’ tax and regulatory expertise and unparalleled integration with their business applications. Learn more at sovos.com.