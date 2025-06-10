Workers at Toronto Community Housing ratify New Collective Agreement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After more than three months of bargaining, members of the Toronto Civic Employees’ Union, CUPE 416, who work at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC), have ratified a new collective agreement.

“We’re proud of the work our members do every day to support TCHC tenants, and this agreement reflects the value of that work,” said Eddie Mariconda, president of CUPE 416. “We were able to reach a deal that makes meaningful improvements thanks to the strength and solidarity of our members.”

CUPE 416 represents approximately 900 workers at TCHC who provide plumbing, electrical, carpentry, cleaning and supervisory services to more than 110,000 residents living in nearly 60,000 rental units across the city. These members play a key role in maintaining safe, supportive, and affordable housing for some of Toronto’s most vulnerable communities.

The new agreement is now awaiting ratification by the City of Toronto.

