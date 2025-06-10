HCLTech Expands Partnership With The Standard to Accelerate AI-led Transformation and Deliver Digital-first Services at Scale

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced an expansion of its partnership with Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals.

This expanded partnership with The Standard will deliver AI-driven infrastructure and application services to boost efficiency, support rapid growth and enhance customer experience. This collaboration will also accelerate The Standard’s shift to an IT products and services-based operating model, enabling greater agility, customer value and progress toward the company’s long-term digital transformation goals.

HCLTech’s GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, digital engineering and cloud services will support The Standard’s focus on exceptional customer service in the delivery of workplace benefits. This transformation will be further driven by a newly formed Joint Innovation Council and Digital Experience Office, reinforcing The Standard’s commitment to innovation and delivering scalable, user-centric experiences.

“The Standard’s growth journey has accelerated in recent years through digital transformation and acquisitions, and HCLTech has proven to be the best partner to help us scale efficiently and seamlessly with its digital-first and customer-focused approach,” said Laxman Prakash, Chief Information Security Officer and Head of IT Infrastructure and Security Management Organization at The Standard. “We look forward to the positive impact that this ongoing partnership will provide for our customers.”

“We are excited about this extended partnership with The Standard, showcasing our deep commitment to the insurance sector,” said Anubhav Mehrotra, Senior Vice President, Head of Insurance, North America, at HCLTech. “This collaboration underscores HCLTech's investment in AI-led capabilities and innovative talent, which have been pivotal in guiding The Standard through its digital transformation journey.”

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and group vision insurance, absence management and paid family leave services, retirement plans products and services and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.