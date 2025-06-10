-

SOLVE and Investortools Announce Integration of Predictive Pricing Data

Integration enhances Investortools’ client offerings while expanding SOLVE’s in-platform reach to fixed income professionals

NEW YORK & COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLVE, the leading provider of pre-trade data and predictive pricing for fixed income securities markets, and Investortools, a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions, today announced a new partnership that brings SOLVE Px™, SOLVE’s AI-driven pricing solution, directly into Investortools’ Dealer Network and portfolio management system. The capability gives clients access to predictive prices for municipal bonds in real time, directly within their existing workflow.

This integration is a unique addition to the Investortools platform, combining AI-based predictive pricing with pre-trade quote data. For SOLVE, the collaboration extends the reach of its data and analytics by embedding them directly into a platform fixed income professionals use every day.

With SOLVE Px now integrated into the Investortools environment, traders and portfolio managers can access indicative institutional prices tailored to a $1 million trade size as well as size- and side-specific quotes. Each SOLVE Px output includes a proprietary Confidence Score and draws on pre-trade quote data, improving the accuracy of the predictive price by up to 34%.

“This collaboration brings predictive pricing directly into the decision-making process,” said Eugene Grinberg, CEO and co-founder of SOLVE. “Investortools shares our view that technology should streamline and enhance how fixed income professionals work. We’re excited to deliver SOLVE Px where clients need it most: inside the tools they already rely on.”

“This integration gives our clients direct access to high-performing predictive pricing to rapidly identify opportunities, assess market movements accurately, and execute decisions with confidence,” said James Morris, Senior Vice President and recently appointed Head of Sales at Investortools. “As more firms lean on algorithms for assessment and execution, having a reliable price they can trust is no longer optional. Partnering with SOLVE brings that capability to our platform in a meaningful, practical way.”

Through the arrangement, market participants gain access to predictive pricing on more than 900,000 fixed-coupon municipal bonds on the SOLVE platform. With a median margin of error of just 5.7 basis points, the data supports informed decisions regardless of market liquidity. Features like real-time “Trade Assist,” targeted pricing, and efficient “Portfolio Build” tools help streamline analysis and execution from start to finish.

The new capabilities are on display at the Fixed Income Leaders Summit US (FILS) in Washington DC, June 9-11. Visit the SOLVE booth (37) for more information.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is the leading market data platform provider for fixed-income securities, trusted by sophisticated buy-side and sell-side firms worldwide. Founded in 2011, SOLVE leverages its AI-driven technology and deep industry expertise to offer unparalleled transparency into markets, reduce risk, and save hundreds of hours across front-office workflows. With the largest real-time datasets for Securitized Products, Municipal Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Syndicated Bank Loans, Convertible Bonds, CDS, and Private Credit, SOLVE empowers clients to transform the way they bring new securities to market, trade on secondary markets, and value highly illiquid securities. Headquartered in New York, with offices across the globe, SOLVE is the definitive source for market pricing in Fixed Income markets. For more information, visit https://solvefixedincome.com.

*SOLVE Px does not constitute Investment Advice and does not seek to value any security and does not purport to meet the objectives or needs of specific individuals or accounts.

About Investortools, Inc.

For more than four decades, Investortools has been a leading SaaS provider of solutions regarded by the industry as a prerequisite for fixed-income investment management. Its comprehensive product suite covers portfolio, order, and execution management, performance analytics, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Trusted by over 200 firms managing more than $1 trillion in assets, Investortools supports SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and other key market participants.

Contacts

SOLVE Media Contact:
Gregory FCA
solve@gregoryfca.com

Investortools Product Contact:
James Morris
Senior Vice President, Head of Sales
James.morris@invtools.com

Investortools Media Contact:
Jessica McDaniel
Marketing Lead
Jessica.mcdaniel@invtools.com

Industry:

SOLVE

Release Versions
English

Contacts

SOLVE Media Contact:
Gregory FCA
solve@gregoryfca.com

Investortools Product Contact:
James Morris
Senior Vice President, Head of Sales
James.morris@invtools.com

Investortools Media Contact:
Jessica McDaniel
Marketing Lead
Jessica.mcdaniel@invtools.com

Social Media Profiles
SOLVE On LinkedIn
Investortools on LinkedIn
SOLVE On X
Investortools on X
More News From SOLVE

SOLVE Expands AI-Powered Predictive Pricing to Corporate Bonds with Launch of SOLVE Px for the Corporate Bond Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLVE, the leading provider of pre-trade data and predictive pricing for fixed income securities markets, today announced the launch of SOLVE Px™ for the Corporate Bond Market, a new AI-driven pricing tool for the high-yield (HY) and investment-grade (IG) corporate bond markets. Covering over 100,000 corporate bonds with industry-leading precision, SOLVE Px provides predictive trade-level pricing that helps traders and portfolio managers act with greater confidence. S...

SOLVE Redefines Municipal Bond Pricing with AI-Powered Relative Value Intelligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLVE, the leading provider of pre-trade data and predictive pricing for fixed income securities markets, has unveiled new capabilities for SOLVE Px™, the firm’s proprietary, AI-driven, predictive price data for the municipal bond market. Available immediately, the new Relative Value Analysis tool enables fixed income professionals to assess and visualize dynamic changes in a bond’s value over time, providing advanced analytics to optimize portfolio decisions and mana...
Back to Newsroom