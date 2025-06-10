SOLVE and Investortools Announce Integration of Predictive Pricing Data

NEW YORK & COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLVE, the leading provider of pre-trade data and predictive pricing for fixed income securities markets, and Investortools, a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions, today announced a new partnership that brings SOLVE Px™, SOLVE’s AI-driven pricing solution, directly into Investortools’ Dealer Network and portfolio management system. The capability gives clients access to predictive prices for municipal bonds in real time, directly within their existing workflow.

This integration is a unique addition to the Investortools platform, combining AI-based predictive pricing with pre-trade quote data. For SOLVE, the collaboration extends the reach of its data and analytics by embedding them directly into a platform fixed income professionals use every day.

With SOLVE Px now integrated into the Investortools environment, traders and portfolio managers can access indicative institutional prices tailored to a $1 million trade size as well as size- and side-specific quotes. Each SOLVE Px output includes a proprietary Confidence Score and draws on pre-trade quote data, improving the accuracy of the predictive price by up to 34%.

“This collaboration brings predictive pricing directly into the decision-making process,” said Eugene Grinberg, CEO and co-founder of SOLVE. “Investortools shares our view that technology should streamline and enhance how fixed income professionals work. We’re excited to deliver SOLVE Px where clients need it most: inside the tools they already rely on.”

“This integration gives our clients direct access to high-performing predictive pricing to rapidly identify opportunities, assess market movements accurately, and execute decisions with confidence,” said James Morris, Senior Vice President and recently appointed Head of Sales at Investortools. “As more firms lean on algorithms for assessment and execution, having a reliable price they can trust is no longer optional. Partnering with SOLVE brings that capability to our platform in a meaningful, practical way.”

Through the arrangement, market participants gain access to predictive pricing on more than 900,000 fixed-coupon municipal bonds on the SOLVE platform. With a median margin of error of just 5.7 basis points, the data supports informed decisions regardless of market liquidity. Features like real-time “Trade Assist,” targeted pricing, and efficient “Portfolio Build” tools help streamline analysis and execution from start to finish.

The new capabilities are on display at the Fixed Income Leaders Summit US (FILS) in Washington DC, June 9-11. Visit the SOLVE booth (37) for more information.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is the leading market data platform provider for fixed-income securities, trusted by sophisticated buy-side and sell-side firms worldwide. Founded in 2011, SOLVE leverages its AI-driven technology and deep industry expertise to offer unparalleled transparency into markets, reduce risk, and save hundreds of hours across front-office workflows. With the largest real-time datasets for Securitized Products, Municipal Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Syndicated Bank Loans, Convertible Bonds, CDS, and Private Credit, SOLVE empowers clients to transform the way they bring new securities to market, trade on secondary markets, and value highly illiquid securities. Headquartered in New York, with offices across the globe, SOLVE is the definitive source for market pricing in Fixed Income markets. For more information, visit https://solvefixedincome.com.

*SOLVE Px does not constitute Investment Advice and does not seek to value any security and does not purport to meet the objectives or needs of specific individuals or accounts.

About Investortools, Inc.

For more than four decades, Investortools has been a leading SaaS provider of solutions regarded by the industry as a prerequisite for fixed-income investment management. Its comprehensive product suite covers portfolio, order, and execution management, performance analytics, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Trusted by over 200 firms managing more than $1 trillion in assets, Investortools supports SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and other key market participants.